Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company

Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'

Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product

Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne

Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
AEW Dynamite On 1/11 Draws Over 950,000 Viewers

The numbers are in for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 967,000 viewers. This number is up for the 864,000 viewers the show posted on January 4 and the first time the show has drawn over 900,000 viewers since December 21.
AKIRA Signs With MLW

MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite

Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill

Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Official For 1/27 WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio set for action. WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will face Karrion Kross on the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kross has been in Rey's business since December, believing it might be time for the legend's career to come to an end. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Mysterio declared for the WWE Royal Rumble and was then confronted by Kross.
Contract Status, Offer Info On Several Free Agents: Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, EJ Nduka, More

There were multiple reports today that EJ Nduka (formerly Ezra Judge in NXT) has his MLW contract set to expire imminently, with one saying it was this weekend. Fightful has spoken with both EJ and MLW and confirmed that he's actually already a free agent and has been since January 1. He's honored the upcoming date, but no word has been given to us on possible extension talks.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Getting To Face Ricochet, Says He Found Out About The Match On A Four Day Notice

Carmelo Hayes looks back at his recent match with Ricochet. The crossover between the main roster and NXT has been seamless in recent months, as superstars from both Raw and SmackDown are frequently involved in storylines and/or matches on the white and gold brand. For example, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are currently the reigning NXT World Tag Team Champions. Furthermore, Jinder Mahal recently appeared on the January 10 edition of the show and defeated Julius Creed in singles action.
