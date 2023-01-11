Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt food banks see post-holiday decline in donations
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local food pantries are running short on donations. Administrators at some Pine Belt food banks say donations usually decline right after the holidays. “Standing food drives that happen every year, we are still receiving food, but in much, much smaller volume than we normally would,”...
ourmshome.com
The Top Burgers in Hattiesburg
Although we’re just two weeks into the New Year, many have set resolutions that they are determined to keep. A top resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. But while you’re putting in all that hard work, it wouldn’t necessarily be breaking your resolution if you had a really good hamburger to reward yourself for all that time in the gym.
WDAM-TV
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt resident celebrates 100th birthday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg resident celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Tenna McElhaney Williams has been a staple in the Pine Belt, working for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the City of Hattiesburg. Williams retired from the City of Hattiesburg in 2018.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery. It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as...
WDAM-TV
JCSD accepting part-time academy applications
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department currently is accepting applications for its part-time police academy. This version of the academy aims to let people who work a full-time job also serve and protect. Academy Director Eddy Ingram said the course lasts roughly eight months, which adds...
WDAM-TV
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lying dormant for six months or so like the mudbugs themselves, the South Mississippi Crawfish Company is just about ready to spring into a new year of crawdaddy. Crawfish season is expected to boom full bore by the end of January. “As we start, really,...
WDAM-TV
USM College of Business receives $1 million donation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business and Economic Development recently received a $1 million donation that will create enhancements inside and outside the program. Half the donation will be dedicated to grants, research, and travel in support of both faculty and students. Another $350,000...
WDAM-TV
FOP readying for Mardi Gras season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The best part: It’s family-friendly. Any who want to participate in the parade are encouraged...
WDAM-TV
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year is shaping up to be another busy one for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Improvements are planned for several exhibits, including one focusing on Sumrall native Vera Anderson McDonald. During World War II, she won two national women’s welding championships...
WDAM-TV
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo revealed the gender of its three-month-old hyena cub Saturday and announced its name. Zoo staff say the cub is a male and he’s been named “Kito.”. “Kito” means “precious child” in the Swahili language. Kito was born at...
WDAM-TV
MLK Unity Walk set for Saturday morning in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation is hosting its second annual Unity Run/Walk For Health. Registration for the run/walk begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Sawmill Square in Laurel. The event gets underway at 8 a.m. Food, like chicken gumbo, will be served after the run/walk...
WDAM-TV
New street signs in New Augusta thanks to donations
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Here’s your sign!. The town of New Augusta is putting in new road signs along Main Street, thanks to donations from local businesses. The announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page, thanking the businesses that donated, “making this possible.”. The first...
WDAM-TV
Covington Hospital hopes new fitness center improves health of local residents
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is reaching out in a new way to help Pine Belt residents stay healthy. The hospital has opened a new center called Covington Fitness. The new fitness center can be fund in the old Snap Fitness location and has been open for a...
WDAM-TV
USM hoping to add students to 2nd year of teacher residency program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is expanding its teacher residency program, with hopes that more students will join. The program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education. The one-year program gives students with undergraduate degrees in fields other than education an opportunity...
Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
WDAM-TV
January is Financial Wellness Month
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - January is U.S. Financial Wellness Month and many Americans are becoming more aware of their spending. According to a survey by Capital One, 77 percent of Americans report feeling anxious about their financial situation. With a fluctuating economy and rising prices, a lot of Mississippians...
WDAM-TV
Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gardening is a hobby that is beneficial for everyone. However, when beginning any task, you need to prepare. Ross Overstreet is an extension agent in Lamar County. He says that preparation is the first step, especially for beginners. “As far as preparation, really you want...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss MBA program receives national recognition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss, at the top!. According to a ranking released by investment company Blue Owl, the University of Southern Mississippi has the highest-ranking Master of Business Administration program among Sun Belt Conference schools. Michael Drago, Blue Owl’s vice president of strategy, said Southern Miss’ program stood...
WDAM-TV
PCHS chosen to pilot ‘Jumpstart Program’ by MDE
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -It is time to put the Perry Central Bulldogs to the test. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently chose a collection of Mississippi schools to be hosts of the “Jumpstart Program,” which aims to raise test scores. One of the schools selected was Perry Central High School.
Comments / 0