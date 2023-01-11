Twp. trustees vote to add first responders levy to May ballot

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Trustees voted unanimously to put an additional levy on the May primary ballot. The new tax would go to help fund the township’s police and fire departments.

The proposed levy is for 3.95 mills.

Township administrator David Rouan said the average homeowner in Weathersfield would pay about 39 cents.

For a property valued $100,000 per the auditor’s website, the levy would amount to about $138 per year.

The new levy would bring in $655,293 per year for the township.

“We need it to continue to have our 11 full-time police officers and our three fire stations,” said Rouan. “The police department has not had an additional levy, additional money since 1998, and it’s been 10 years since the fire department has had additional money.”

The money would go toward upgrading equipment and personnel costs.

“The cruisers haven’t been replaced. Also, in about 10 years, we have a need for a new rescue pumper,” Rouan said. “We’ll be hiring another police officer.”

The issue will appear on Weathersfield ballots during the primary election on May 2.

