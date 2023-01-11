Read full article on original website
Related
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Official For 1/27 WWE SmackDown
Rey Mysterio set for action. WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will face Karrion Kross on the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kross has been in Rey's business since December, believing it might be time for the legend's career to come to an end. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Mysterio declared for the WWE Royal Rumble and was then confronted by Kross.
Adam Cole returns, Elite vs. DT Game 7, Tony Khan wants to buy WWE? | Day After Dynamite #44
Righteous Reg is our guest this week, as we talk about AEW's return to the Kia Forum and the lack of Monè.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne
Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, More Set For 1/20 WWE SmackDown
See what's on tap for the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sign the contrac to make their bout at the WWE Royal Rumble official on the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at...
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill
Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Watch: The Final Stop Before Hard To Kill | Before The Impact January 12, 2023
Watch Before The Impact on January 12, 2023. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer
Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
A grudge match is on for NJPW Battle in the Valley. Eddie Kingston and Jay White have agreed to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18. The challenge was laid out by Kingston on the January 14 episode of NJPW Strong after Kingston teamed with David Finlay & Homicide to defeat Bobby Fish & Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor).
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Mickie James' Career Match! | IMPACT Hard To Kill Show Review 1/13/23
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl), Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr), and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill for January 13th, 2023. - World Title - Full Metal Mayhem: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray. - Knockouts Title - Last Rodeo: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James. - Tag Team Titles 4-Way...
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege
WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
Sting's AEW Contract Expires In 2023
Sting knows the end of his career is coming to an end. Sting was profiled by DMagazine and it is revealed that his AEW contract expires in 2023, though the exact date isn’t given. “His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling 'Due To An Injury'
Jinny hangs up her boots. Former WWE Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in a tweet on January 14, 2022. In the tweet, she cites an undisclosed injury as the reason for her decision. Jinny also says she's excited for the next chapter in her life. Jinny has not...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023
The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite
Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0