Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.

The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.

The teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9, 2021, on a day we're told students were encouraged to leave early to attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis.

Attorney William Walker calls Deshaun's death preventable, saying he was headed home and would be alive today if the principal hadn't released students without notifying parents, giving them a chance to pick up their child. The principal was put on leave, but reinstated a few months later .

Deshaun Hill Jr. The Hill Family

Walker says Hill's family continues to grieve.

"He was the star of his family. They looked to him for hope. He was an honor roll student. He was the captain of the football team and the star quarterback," Walker said.

Late Tuesday night, the Hill family attorney told WCCO the settlement won't bring Deshaun back, but they are appreciative of the board for approving it.

A school district representative gave WCCO this statement Tuesday night:

The family of Deshaun Hill, Jr. asserted claims against Minneapolis Public Schools arising out of his tragic death. While the school district denied all liability, it reached a settlement with the family. While the school board authorized the settlement, ultimately, the settlement must be approved and distributed by the Hennepin County District Court. The senseless murder of Deshaun Hill will always be the ultimate tragedy. We hold his family and close friends in our hearts and always will.

The man charged in Hill's killing, Cody Fohrenkam , is scheduled to go on trial next week.

