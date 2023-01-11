ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Register-Guard

Whale discovered at Fort Stevens State Park

A beached whale was spotted at Fort Stevens State Park on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard received reports of the beached whale and have shared the information to NOAA as the leading response agency, the Coast Guard said. The agency is asking people to remain...
WBOC

DNREC Addresses Water and Sewage Problems in Pine Haven Community

The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

