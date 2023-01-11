ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: Is Gainesville back? Key weekend could tell

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville boys basketball coach Chuck Graham almost took exception to the question, though he did it with a smile. "Is Gainesville basketball back, coach?" "Hey, we never left!" After a nine-year playoff run, the Red Elephants found themselves on the outside looking in last season. It...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lakeview makes head coaching hire

Gainesville, Ga. — It didn't take Lakeview Academy long to find its next head football coach. Just seven days after former coach Lee Shaw left for Metter High School, Lakeview lured former East Hall standout Lee Coleman away from Georgia Military College Prep School to become the third head coach to lead the program.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Spun

Another Georgia Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

It's been a pretty busy 24 hours for Georgia football players as the NCAA transfer portal is suddenly filling up with them. With the latest entry, the number is now four in 24 hours. According to DawgsHQ, former four-star linebacker Trezmen Marshall had entered the transfer portal. Marshall has ...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University. Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken

Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep

Mr. James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep, Sr. 85, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville following injuries sustained in an auto accident. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home....
GAINESVILLE, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal

A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Ann Wagner Shirley

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Ann Wagner Shirley, age 78 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Friday, January 13, 2023. Mrs. Shirley was born in Eatonton, Georgia a daughter of the late Joe Walter Wagner and the late Cinnie Cochran Wagner. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Revival Baptist Church and retired from Craven Pottery. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley is preceded by a daughter, Paula Jump.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Louis Francis Stefurak

Mr. Louis Francis Stefurak, 85, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences...
GAINESVILLE, GA

