Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Is Gainesville back? Key weekend could tell
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville boys basketball coach Chuck Graham almost took exception to the question, though he did it with a smile. "Is Gainesville basketball back, coach?" "Hey, we never left!" After a nine-year playoff run, the Red Elephants found themselves on the outside looking in last season. It...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Lady Leopards roll to 10 straight win, stay perfect in 8-2A; Banks boys rally for win
HOMER, Ga. — With a chance to take early control in Region 8-2A, the Banks County girls did not waste their opportunity. Behind a quick, tenacious defense the Class 2A fourth-ranked Lady Leopards rolled to a 56-28 win over Athens Academy on Friday night at the Banks County gym in a battle of unbeaten teams.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lakeview makes head coaching hire
Gainesville, Ga. — It didn't take Lakeview Academy long to find its next head football coach. Just seven days after former coach Lee Shaw left for Metter High School, Lakeview lured former East Hall standout Lee Coleman away from Georgia Military College Prep School to become the third head coach to lead the program.
How many Quarterbacks will stay on Georgia's roster?
Andy & Randy were joined by Georgia Bulldogs Insider from UGA Sports Radi Nabulsi who talked about how many of the Quarterbacks that are currently on the Bulldog roster will be in Athens next season.
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs parade: Thousands gather in Athens to celebrate back-to-back national titles
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens. Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens...
Another Georgia Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
It's been a pretty busy 24 hours for Georgia football players as the NCAA transfer portal is suddenly filling up with them. With the latest entry, the number is now four in 24 hours. According to DawgsHQ, former four-star linebacker Trezmen Marshall had entered the transfer portal. Marshall has ...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering. Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University. Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the...
Why this was the best Georgia team of all time
Former Fox 5 sports anchor Bill Hartman joined Sam & Greg on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia parade in Athens to discuss why the 2022 edition of the Dawgs are the best ever.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken
Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
accesswdun.com
James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep
Mr. James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep, Sr. 85, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville following injuries sustained in an auto accident. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home....
Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal
A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
accesswdun.com
Ann Wagner Shirley
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Ann Wagner Shirley, age 78 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Friday, January 13, 2023. Mrs. Shirley was born in Eatonton, Georgia a daughter of the late Joe Walter Wagner and the late Cinnie Cochran Wagner. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Revival Baptist Church and retired from Craven Pottery. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley is preceded by a daughter, Paula Jump.
accesswdun.com
Louis Francis Stefurak
Mr. Louis Francis Stefurak, 85, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences...
Comments / 0