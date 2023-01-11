ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Basketball picks: Several huge region games on tap this weekend

The new year is bringing some excellent basketball matchups throughout Northeast Georgia. With that, the AccessWDUN sports staff put together another round of picks this week. We take an in-depth look at several huge region showdowns this week. -- Can the Gainesville girls pull a massive upset against No. 10...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: Is Gainesville back? Key weekend could tell

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville boys basketball coach Chuck Graham almost took exception to the question, though he did it with a smile. "Is Gainesville basketball back, coach?" "Hey, we never left!" After a nine-year playoff run, the Red Elephants found themselves on the outside looking in last season. It...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lakeview makes head coaching hire

Gainesville, Ga. — It didn't take Lakeview Academy long to find its next head football coach. Just seven days after former coach Lee Shaw left for Metter High School, Lakeview lured former East Hall standout Lee Coleman away from Georgia Military College Prep School to become the third head coach to lead the program.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

CFB: Jefferson’s Malaki Starks named to Freshman All-America Team

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive back and former Jefferson standout Malaki Starks has been named to the Freshman All-America Team by the Football Writers Association of America. He joins Bulldog defensive lineman Mykel Williams on the team. Starks, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Jefferson, Ga., started 14 games for...
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Girls basketball: EaFo, Branch, NoFo, Chestatee, Buford get region wins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The East Forsyth girls held off a furious Cherokee Bluff charge en route to a 60-53 win on the road Friday night. The Lady Bears (10-7, 3-3 Region 7-4A) trailed 50-36 at the end of the third quarter and mounted a comeback behind Claire Carlson and Emma Reynolds in the final period.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

University of North Georgia celebrates 150th anniversary

Jan. 6 was a momentous day for the University of North Georgia – not many colleges can say they have served students and the community for 150 years. UNG staff, alumni, students and community members gathered on the third floor of the library to celebrate the university’s sesquicentennial anniversary and the impact it has made in the region.
DAHLONEGA, GA
accesswdun.com

Ann Wagner Shirley

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Ann Wagner Shirley, age 78 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Friday, January 13, 2023. Mrs. Shirley was born in Eatonton, Georgia a daughter of the late Joe Walter Wagner and the late Cinnie Cochran Wagner. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Revival Baptist Church and retired from Craven Pottery. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley is preceded by a daughter, Paula Jump.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver airlifted after suffering burns in wreck on I-85 in Barrow County

A three-vehicle accident Wednesday evening involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Barrow County sent a driver to the hospital with burns. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened at Ga. 211 and forced the interstate's northbound lanes to shut down for several hours. An investigation revealed that...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Duluth man charged with stabbing death in Norcross

A Duluth man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Norcross early Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Marvin Hollie, 50, of Duluth, is accused of stabbing and killing Tyler Summerour, 28, at an extended stay at 2250 Pelican Dr. in Norcross.
NORCROSS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Transit rebrands to Ride Gwinnett

Gwinnett County has rebranded its long-running Gwinnett County Transit service to Ride Gwinnett. In a press release, Gwinnett County said the new name and new brand were unveiled on Thursday. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said Ride Gwinnett represents how the County will connect people to where they need to go.
accesswdun.com

Fire damages Clermont home, pool house

A home and nearby pool house in Clermont were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue officials said the pool house was already fully involved in flames when crews were called to the scene on Railroad Street at 1:40 a.m. Crews started to fight the blaze, but strong winds carried the fire to the home and it became engulfed in flames by 2:00.
CLERMONT, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Seven displaced by Northwest Hall County house fire

Seven people were displaced by a fire at a home in Northwest Hall County Thursday night. Hall County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to the home on Fran Mar Drive at 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was working inside the building. The two adults and five...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County

Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County announces first ever Film Commission

The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event

The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Fire Rescue applauded for assisting with compactor cleanup

Hall County Government is praising Hall County Fire Rescue for their commitment to the community after crews helped clear illegally-dumped garbage at the compactor site on Dec. 26. According to Hall County Government, mounds of garbage in illegally-dumped bags greeted sanitation workers once the compactor re-opened for operation after the...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy