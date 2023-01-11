ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital

The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return

AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
wrestlingnews365.com

Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns

The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
stillrealtous.com

Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her

Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
bodyslam.net

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline

Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestletalk.com

Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?

Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill

A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company

With all of the WWE returns taking place over the last few months you never know who the company might bring back and it’s probably safe to say that there are a number of free agents who would love to be part of the WWE roster once again. Eva...
ringsidenews.com

MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite

MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

WWE Teases Splitting Undisputed Titles on SmackDown

It's been a rather busy episode of WWE SmackDown right from the start, though WWE might have just teased something huge relatively early on. During the episode, Adam Pearce is trying to navigate the back and forth between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, who are now a full-on Tag Team. The two are getting each other hyped for a new tournament that Pearce says will determine the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. It's specifically said that it will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, suggesting that the Raw and SmackDown Titles will be split before the winner of the tournament can face The Usos for the Titles.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Brock Lesnar Has Creative Control Within WWE

Former WCW executive and WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about the level of creative control that Brock Lesnar has in WWE. Lesnar’s most recent appearance in WWE took place against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he managed to clinch a victory against the Almighty in the show’s opening bout.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown

No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
ringsidenews.com

William Regal Will Be Present At All WWE Television With New Role

William Regal is well-respected in the pro wrestling industry, and his mind for the business is truly second to none. Regal was released by WWE last year and eventually made his way to AEW. However, it did not last long, as Regal left AEW and is now back in WWE. It seems Regal will be present on both RAW and Smackdown every week as part of his new role.
ComicBook

Former WWE Champion, Other Stars Reportedly Set to Return at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a little over two weeks away and rumors are already spreading about what surprises might be in store for the annual event. It was previously reported that Edge would be back on TV for the first time since losing to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules to build up to a rematch with Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble. However, there's been no signs of that match being added to the card and the former WWE Champion is still working on the filming on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. PWInsider's latest report still mentions Edge being penciled in for the show, so there's a good chance he'll be in the Men's Rumble rather than a singles match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy