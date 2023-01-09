Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Athletics Wins Prestigious Statewide Award

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The athletics program at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School has won the prestigious 2022 Neil Rosa Athletic Program of Excellence Award.

This award, distributed by the Directors of Athletics Association of New Jersey (DAANJ), “shines a bright light on your school district’s outstanding commitment, support, and promotion of interscholastic athletics within your education community,” as stated in the award letter.

The award encompasses safety protocols, how sports are promoted, how the school honors kids and coaches, professional development opportunities for coaches, involvement in community (such as PAL Nights) and other factors, according to Scotch Plains-Fanwood athletic director Ryan Miller. An emphasis is placed on health, safety, and procedures are in place at the school to keep athletes, coaches and spectators safe.

Another factor that helped the high school was the growth of its overall sports program. In the past few years, Scotch Plains-Fanwood has added volleyball and field hockey as varsity sports and expanded the girls lacrosse program to a freshman team.

"Without the support of Dr. Mast, Dr. Heisey, and the BOE, we wouldn't win this honor," Miller said. "They were supportive of options to stay safe during the program. They put a lot of trust and faith in us, and this award recognizes their commitment to making sports the best they can be in Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School."

Alicia Murphy, a senior who plays field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse, said being part of the athletics community in Scotch Plains-Fanwood has been a pillar of her life and allowed her to thrive and form close friendships.

She said her coaches – Alexandra Neidig (field hockey), Ryan McKenna (basketball), and Virginia Weber (lacrosse) – as well as athletic trainer Laura Friedman, have guided her not only on the court and the field, but also through life. Their input was instrumental in her decision to attend Wesleyan University, where she’ll play Division III basketball and study chemistry next year.

“Our athletes have a lot of pride in their sports,” Alicia said. “The environment is very much about supporting student-athletes to be successful, and that creates a sense of community in which we can all be proud to be a Raider and be part of what SPFHS represents.”

Principal Dr. David Heisey said the athletics program is built on relationships and is pivotal in the high school’s goal of encouraging and supporting students to excel in academics, as well as socially, emotionally, and physically through co-curricular activities.

“The Neil Rosa Athletic Program of Excellence Award celebrates our student-athletes, whose commitment to academics and athletics is a source of pride for our school and community,” Heisey said. “This pride is a long-standing tradition at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School and one that we know will continue.”

The award will be presented at the annual awards banquet on March 16, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
































