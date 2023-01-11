ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers-North Salem Hosts The Eric D’Agnese Tournament

 4 days ago

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers-North Salem Wrestling hosted their annual Eric D’Agnese Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Holding more significance than your average meet, the Tuskers left it all out on the mats for a second-place finish out of 18 teams, representing their town and honoring the late D’Agnese, a Somers High School wrestler who tragically passed away in 2005.

“This tournament goes back many years,” said Coach Ron DiSanto Jr. “We have a lot of pride representing our program. A lot of coaches and wrestlers look forward to coming... We name the tournament after Eric D’Agnese. We name it in his honor. His was a former teammate of mine, so that adds to the significance of the day. We think of him, and how great of a kid he was.”

Staying undefeated on the day, and for the season, Ryan Ball (110 lbs.) continued to impress, winning his bracket by defeating Richie Lomonaco of Mamaroneck.

Although the dominance looks like a breeze for the freshman, Ball assures that countless hours of work go into perfecting his craft.

“Post-season, I was non-stop going to camps. Around the time of States (last season), I was going to different colleges such as Iowa and Penn State. My mentality is at a high right now. It takes dedication.”

“I’m just going to ride him the first period, figure out what he can do on bottom or on top,” Ball said on his game plan for the semifinals, after his quarterfinal win over Mahopac’s Pace Zieler. “I will see what his main strategy is, to either pin me or attack. I will find out sooner or later.”

Missing all of last season due to injury, Nate Traver (189 lbs.) looked to be back in form after his quarterfinal pin over Carmel’s Robbie Addonizio.

“He was a tough kid.” said the senior captain. “But there are no ifs, ands or buts. If someone is out there, I'm going to go after them. I got what I wanted.”

“I was out for a year,” he added. “So to come back and do what I was starting to do was a surprise, but also icing on the cake for my senior season. There have been some injuries, guys are coming down with stuff. But we are working through it.”

Working through it all day was Liam Dwyer (126 lbs.), who won his bracket by going through a gauntlet of competitors, capping it off with a decision over Robert Demouro of Mahopac for the title.

Other notables included Ethan Steuber (102 lbs.), earning second, and Robert Vrabel (138 lbs.), making the podium in third.

Lastly, but certainly not least, senior captain Luca D’Orazio (152 lbs.) went 4-0 with four pins, including one in the championship against Hen Hud’s Ismael Andrade.

“I am extremely happy for Luca,” said DiSanto Jr. “It is always a goal of Somers wrestlers to win their home tournament, and he did in dominating fashion. To have him win the championship his senior year was a special moment.”

Earlier last Wednesday (1/4), Somers-North Salem fell to Yorktown 51-24 in a dual meet. Ball, D’Orazio, Traver, and Justin Daniyan (160 lbs.) picked up wins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Cf16_0kAQLtPn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVRUn_0kAQLtPn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rdi4O_0kAQLtPn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVcJM_0kAQLtPn00

WARREN, NJ
