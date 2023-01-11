ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Sparta High School Boys Basketball Beats Pope John

By Jenny Dericks
 3 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School boys basketball team defeated Pope John 59-39 playing on the Spartan’s court on Tuesday night. Finn Mell led Sparta with 17 points with five baskets from inside the paint and seven from the foul line.

Sparta dominated in the first half putting up 33 to PJ’s 17.  Both teams cooled down in the third with only six and came back in the fourth; the Lions’ 16 points were not enough to overcome the Spartan’s lead.

Nick Ryan put 11 points on the board.  Matthew Maresca and Dan Lyden each added eight.  Leshem Little, Jack Hill, Pat Connors, David Maasbach and Brayden Diblasio all contributed to the win.

The boys record moves to 8-2 as they look to host Randolph on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XqnI_0kAQLsX400

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Beats Monroe, 63-54

MONROE, NJ -- South Brunswick's boys basketball team warded off an upset bid by Monroe to defeat the Falcons, 63-54, Saturday afternoon. Harmehar Chhabra scored 22 points for the Vikings (8-4), who outscored Monroe, 20-13, in the third quarter to take a 48-41 lead. John Rappoccio finished with 18 points and Kalani Antoine connected for 15 points for South Brunswick. Myles Marabuto led Monroe (1-10) with 21 points.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Wrestlers Defeat Morris Knolls

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta High School wrestlers added another mark in the win column on Wednesday when they hosted Morris Knolls winning 41-26. Spartan wins: 113 lbs Peter Donnelly with a pin in 0:17 120 lbs Patrick Bruseo with a pin in 1:32 126 lbs Eugene Donnolly with a pin in 1:23 132 lbs Ryan Hrenenko in a 12-3 major decision, 138 lbs Blake Brodersen in a 4-2 decision 144 lbs Logan Hrenenko with a 10-2 major decision 190 lbs Connor White with a pin in 4:27 285 lbs Bradley Maines with a pin in 0:19 Sparta’s record is not 5-3.  The team will compete at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex on Saturday in the H/W/S going up against Dumont, New Milford and Northern Highlands.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Dominates Manchester Regional

HALEDON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to 13-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 47-12 victory over Manchester Regional in a NJIC non division game.   Wood-Ridge improved to 5-6 on the season, while Manchester Regional falls to 2-8. Alison Gardella had 20 points for the Blue Devils to lead all scores in the game.  Ava Rizos and Emarriya Bradshaw each chipped in six points apiece for Wood-Ridge, who had nine players score on the day. The Blue Devils led 24-7 at the half, ad 38-12 after three quarters.  Wood-Ridge outscored Manchester Regional 9-0 in the final quarter.   1 2 3 4 Final Wood-Ridge (5-6) 13 11 14 9 47 Manchester Regional (2-8) 2 5 5 0 12             Wood_Ridge  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ava Rizos 0 0 0 6   Sophie Basich 0 0 0 4   Fiona Helly 0 0 0 2   Isabella Drotos 0 0 0 2   Dakota Bentley 0 0 0 2   Alison Gardella 0 0 0 20   Samantha Station 0 0 0 2   Sabrina Basich 0 0 0 3   Emarriya Bradshaw 0 0 0 6   Totals: 0 0 0 47               Manchester 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Janiya Fulmore 0 0 0 0   Jennesa Conklin 0 0 0 0   Mary Sanchez 0 0 0 0   Precious Mitchell 1 1 1 6   Erika Tremols 0 0 0 0   Jenali Legreaux 0 0 0 0   Dayanara Robles 0 0 0 0   Patience Jest 0 0 0 0   Crystal Silva 0 0 0 0   Ruby Silva 3 0 0 6   Totals: 4 1 1 12  
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat to Victory Over Manalapan on Thursday

MANALAPAN - The Barnegat Girls Basketball team took to the road on Thursday and came away with a 50-45 victory over Manalapan. Emma Thornton led Barnegat with 23 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in the victory.  Cara McCoy scored 20 points and record six rebounds. Sydney Collins scored seven points.  Sophia Venezia scored 15 points to lead Manalapan.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

KSJ Ice Hockey Puts 5 in the Net to Beat Mount Olive

STOCKHOLM, NJ – The unified high school ice hockey team Kinnelon/Sparta/Jefferson battled to a win against Mount Olive on Friday on their home ice at Skylands Ice World.  The high scoring game ended at 5-3. For KSJ four skaters got past the Marauders net minder.  Anthony Prunty headed up KSJ scoring with two goals and two assists.  Dillon Fleksher added a goal and had an assist. Harrison Root and Nicolas Roslan each netted a goal. Logan Wilson, Connor O’Neill, Aiden Ferguson and Jake Piorier each earned an assist point in the outing. Ryan Gibbons was between the pipes for KSJ making 30 stops. KSJ put 35 shots on the MO goalie. KSJ’s record is 8-2-1.  They will host Chatham on Friday January 20.  Puck drops at 4:40 p.m.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Varsity Roundup - Rebels Play Tough in Entertaining Loss

CORTLANDT ICE HOCKEY (1-8-1)  Scarsdale 4, Cortlandt 1  Friday, Jan. 6 (Brewster Ice Arena)  Cortlandt’s Joe Riggio scored the first goal of the game in the opening period, but Scarsdale rallied to score once in the first, once in the second, and twice in the third to defeat the Rebels 4-1.   The Rebels’ Nick Mele made 26 saves in 34 minutes of play while teammate Sean Mansfield garnered nine saves in 17 minutes of action, with both goalies allowing two goals each.   “Our defense helped us out by keeping Scarsdale to the outside,” Mele said. “The shots from the perimeter are easy for...
CORTLANDT, NY
TAPinto.net

St. Bonaventure Athletes Assist Olean With Litter Pick-Up

OLEAN, NY — The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams assisted the city with a mid-winter litter pick-up Wednesday. Head coach Mike Smiechowski brought about 50 team members to downtown Olean to clean up Union and State streets. St. Bonaventure’s Director of Government and Community Relations Tom Buttafarro organized the event. “I was very pleased that the teams offered to help with litter control,” Mayor William J. Aiello said. “Our volunteer programs slow down during the winter months, but the litter does not stop from accumulating. The weather was perfect. It was cold, but there was no snow or ice, and they were able to pick up the trash that blew around during the Christmas blizzard.”
OLEAN, NY
TAPinto.net

Former Bloomfield High Football Coach Chet Parlavecchio to be Inducted Into NJSCA Hall of Fame on Jan. 15

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For Chet Parlavecchio, a career dedicated to coaching football, mostly on the high school level, has reached the ultimate.  Parlavecchio, whose first head coaching job was at Bloomfield High from 1987-1990, will be one of 20 coaches to earn induction into the New Jersey State Coaches Association's (NJSCA) Hall of Fame, on Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor, in Edison. This will be the second time Parlavecchio has received induction into a Hall of Fame, in the past two years. In 2021, he was named to the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Parlavecchio had a tremendous coaching career. He took...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lenape H.S. Students Send 300 Letters to Residents of Mt. Laurel's Laurel Brook Rehab Center

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Lenape High School students recently gave residents of Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center 300 reasons to smile.  Residents of the care facility were surprised with over 300 letters from students at Lenape as part of the Letters for Rose program, an intergenerational outreach initiative that was formed in 2020 to counter loneliness among seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating and distribution personalized letters and artwork to local nursing homes and care facilities.  Letters for Rose has 400 chapters around the world and is staffed by high school student volunteers. Despite the end of the pandemic, the program continues to...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Newton Man Facing DWI Charges After Erratic Driving

SPARTA, NJ – A Newton man is facing drunk driving charges after being stopped on Route 15, having made an “abrupt lane change” according to Sparta Police.  On January 1 around 2:20 a.m. Officer Andrew Spitzer saw Jose Valdes-Sutuj, 37, move abruptly from the left across to the right lane and onto the exit ramp, police said. Spitzer stopped Valdes-Sutuj on Sparta Junction.  After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected Valdes-Sutuj had been drinking, police said Valdes-Sutuj was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests.  At Sparta Police Department headquarters he was process and breath tested, police said. Valdes-Sutuj was then charged with DWI, careless driving, failure to maintain lane.  He was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Police Department Welcomes New Officer, Patrolman Zachary Santos

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Police Department released a statement this week announcing the appointment of Patrolman Zachary Santos to its force. Santos has just completed 21-weeks of intense training at New Jersey’s only residential municipal police academy, the Cape May County Police Academy where he excelled in preparation for his upcoming career with Barnegat Township..  Santos received the Director's Award-- an honor awarded to the overall highest performer in the class in combined academic, physical training, and firearms scores.   Santos also earned the Firearms Award for achieving the best firearms' qualification scores in the class and was selected as Class President-- an honor determined...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message – Jan. 13, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Jan.13th. The Township had 227 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is in line with the last several weeks. Those numbers are well below January in 2022 and 2021 when we had hundreds of cases each day. There were no new deaths to report, which is terrific news. The Township has vaccination clinics for people age 12 and older on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m, at our health center. Appointments are required, so call (732) 855-0600 extension 5004. The...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Warrington Officers Travel to Pittsburgh for Funeral of Fallen Chief of Police

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington Township police officers this week traveled to Pittsburgh for the funeral of a police chief killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Brackenridge, Pa., Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed while on duty on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was pursuing a suspect wanted for a probation involving weapons violations. The suspect had fled the Pennsylvania State Police the night before during a traffic stop. Police chased the suspect on foot for more than two hours. Chief McIntire was shot when the suspect opened fire on multiple officers. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and fled into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TAPinto.net

Deputies Shoot Dead Carmel Man In Domestic Violence Standoff

SOUTHEAST, N.Y. - A Carmel man was shot to death by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies during a domestic violence incident earlier this week. On Jan. 10, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent.  The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Kent PD, located the suspect, identified as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, and the victim on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road in the town of Southeast. Police said Torres, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced dead on scene.  The female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.  The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified and requested the New York State Police lead the investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified.  This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police Chief and Lieutenant Welcome 2023 Council Members

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta Police Chief Jeff McCarrick and newly promoted Lt. Adam Carbury took the microphone at the township council meeting on Tuesday to introduce themselves. “Welcome back to our members from last year, Mayor Chiariello, Councilman Hertzberg and Councilwoman Quinn along with our newest members Deputy Mayor Clark and Councilman Blumetti,” McCarrick said. “We are very humble to be in this position and  support our council and support our management throughout the township and all the departments and citizens in the town that make up this town.” He invited the council members to take a tour of the new dispatch facility. “We take a lot of pride in our police department,” McCarrick. “Welcome, thank you and we look forward to serving you all.” McCarrick moved into the chief position after Neil Spidaletto retired in December.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

There's a new chief in Bernards Township, Jon Burger sworn into office

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - Chief Jon Burger was sworn in as Bernards Township Police Chief in the packed Warren Craft Meeting Room at the Municipal Building Tuesday evening. "What a turn out," said Mayor Andrew McNally. "You know, it's just a testament to the sort of person that Jon Burger is. And I couldn't be prouder to have him sworn in as our chief tonight." Burger has been a police officer for 24 years and has served the Bernards Police Department since 1998. He has a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and holds a Master’s in Human Resources from...
BERNARDS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Township Council Members Continue to Tussle Over Board Appointments

SPARTA, NJ – The largest discussions at the township council meeting on Tuesday were not related to items on the agenda. In the Old Business portion of the agenda Councilman Dean Blumetti recommended Jeannette Burke for the Class IV planning board position.  A Class IV and two alternate positions had not been filled at the reorganization meeting because of some confusion over the make-up of the current members. Councilwoman Christine Quinn objected to the nomination because Burke is a Realtor and “it puts the realtor and the planning board in a compromising position.” Councilman Neill Clark pointed to engineers who have served...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barbershop Murder: Law Enforcement seeking community assistance.

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Law-enforcement officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for a September 2019 murder in Neptune Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Neptune Township Police Department into the homicide of Wayne E. Jones, 46, of Neptune Township, is still active and ongoing. Prosecutor Santiago is urging the community to come forward and share any information they may have with police in hopes of bringing closure to the victim’s family, while also noting that those with information can contact police either directly...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville HS Senior Wins $10,000 Scholarship, Will Work in US Senate

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Anjali Keira Krishnamurti, a resident of Branchburg and senior at Somerville High School, is one of two New Jersey students selected to participate in the week-long United States Senate Youth Program March 4-11. She will be joined by Serena Jade Lee, a senior at Montclair High School and 102 other student leaders from across the country during the 61st annual USSYP Washington Week. They will work with New Jersey Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker representing New Jersey during their all-expenses paid week in the nation's capital. During the program week, the student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

