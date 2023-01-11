Sparta High School Boys Basketball Beats Pope John

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School boys basketball team defeated Pope John 59-39 playing on the Spartan’s court on Tuesday night. Finn Mell led Sparta with 17 points with five baskets from inside the paint and seven from the foul line.

Sparta dominated in the first half putting up 33 to PJ’s 17. Both teams cooled down in the third with only six and came back in the fourth; the Lions’ 16 points were not enough to overcome the Spartan’s lead.

Nick Ryan put 11 points on the board. Matthew Maresca and Dan Lyden each added eight. Leshem Little, Jack Hill, Pat Connors, David Maasbach and Brayden Diblasio all contributed to the win.

The boys record moves to 8-2 as they look to host Randolph on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.



