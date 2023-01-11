Read full article on original website
Bill Nye Says Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Story Wasn't About Him
Golden Globes 2023: Candid Moments Coolidge then told a story of how she once sat next to Nighy—a Golden Globes nominee for his performance in the movie Living—at a dinner party and kept...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9. In an Instagram post...
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on His Relationship With Lea Michele
Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?. On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time. The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine. In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter...
Law & Order: SVU Promo Teases Long-Awaited Benson/Stabler Kiss
Attention Law & Order fans: the moment you've been waiting for has finally come…we think. After years of will-they-won't-they tensions, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher...
Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion
Watch: Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking Bad-Themed Super Bowl Ad. Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!. In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. "There was...
Margot Robbie Sets the Babylon Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look
Watch: Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes. Margot Robbie isn't thinking pink just yet. The Barbie actress made a showstopping appearance at the U.K. premiere of her new film Babylon. To mark the special occasion on Jan. 12, Margot rivaled the red carpet in a swoon-worthy gown in Valentino's signature red.
