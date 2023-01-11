Read full article on original website
KCBY
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
opb.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
focushillsboro.com
KCBY
Oregon's Secretary of State urges state legislature to invest in elections
Oregon's Secretary of State is urging the state legislature to invest in elections. Secretary Shemia Fagan introduced her 2023 "Protect our Democracy" agenda, which she hopes will strengthen the election process. Particularly ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Fagan is asking for investments in staffing, while asking for legislation to...
KCBY
Measure 114 supporters rally, waiting for legal decisions on implementing new law
PORTLAND, Ore. — Supporters of Measure 114 say they expected legal challenges, but they say the longer this takes, the more lives will be lost to gun violence. 114 is Oregon's gun control law that voters passed in November. Last month, a state judge put the law on hold,...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
KCBY
Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
KCBY
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
aclu-or.org
Governor Brown’s historic clemency actions provide hopeful lesson
This week, Governor Kate Brown left office, making way for Governor Tina Kotek to transition to power. As we look to the future, it’s important to remember Gov. Brown’s historic legacy of clemency actions and their impact on racial justice and criminal legal reform. Her actions remind us...
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
Emerald Media
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
kqennewsradio.com
DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT
State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
KCBY
Audit looks at Oregon's readiness to use federal funding for broadband internet statewide
SALEM, Ore. — Over the next several years, Oregon could receive between $400 million and $1 billion to expand access to broadband internet statewide. The Secretary of State’s office released an audit Wednesday that looks at whether the state prepared to manage the once-in-a-generation opportunity. The money would...
KCBY
Merkley announces creation of the Office of Rural Health
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith today announced the creation of the Office of Rural Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Funding for the office was included in the omnibus package that was passed last year. At the announcement, senator Merkley said in part:. I’ve...
opb.org
As end to state aid looms, Eastern Oregon receives $1.7 million in federal funding for groundwater pollution
The federal government is sending $1.7 million to Eastern Oregon to handle ongoing nitrate contamination in the groundwater just as local and state government services meant to address the crisis are going into flux. Nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin has affected drinking water across Umatilla and Morrow counties...
