BALTIMORE - THE AVENUE at White Marsh has issued an updated Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday. Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of THE AVENUE shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 open to close.This is a change from the previous policy that mandated minors to be accompanied by someone of that age and category only after 5 p.m. daily. Identification will also be required for proof of age. THE AVENUE management states online that young visitors on the property without supervision at 5 p.m. or later are subject...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO