ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blocbyblocknews.com

Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation

Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement

After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly event on January 21 from 2-10 pm and January 22 from 12-8 pm at West Shore Park. Enjoy Asian art, food, and performances all at the Inner Harbor. Yumin Gao, co-organizer of the Lunar Night Cultural...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Who will be in charge next? 3 Baltimore-area agencies search for new permanent leaders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three key public safety and public works leadership positions in the Baltimore-area are searching for new permanent replacements. Right now, the Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a new Chief of Police, the Baltimore City Fire Department is searching for a new Fire Chief, and the Baltimore City Department of Public Works will need a new agency Director in the spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon

Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
MARYLAND STATE
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Blustery start to MLK holiday weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. January 13 — Turning drier and blustery for MLK holiday weekend in Baltimore. Friday turns breezy with highs in the low 50s. Colder temperatures arrive for the start of the weekend. Saturday is mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s and winds gusts up to 30 mph.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AVAM Host Free MLK "Dare To Dream" Day Event

Honor one of histories greatest visionaries, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at the American visionary art museum. The museum will host its annual "Dare to Dream" Day. Joining FOX45 News this morning to share more about the celebration is Executive Director of AVAM, Jenenne Whitfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'You should feel safe': Children under 17 must be with parent, guardian at THE AVENUE at White Marsh

BALTIMORE - THE AVENUE at White Marsh has issued an updated Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday. Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of THE AVENUE shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 open to close.This is a change from the previous policy that mandated minors to be accompanied by someone of that age and category only after 5 p.m. daily. Identification will also be required for proof of age.  THE AVENUE management states online that young visitors on the property without supervision at 5 p.m. or later are subject...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through service

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Take action and give back to your community with service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Next Monday, the 6th Branch will host a Celebration through Service and they want you to join them. Executive Director Scott Goldman shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.

Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy