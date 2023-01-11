Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
blocbyblocknews.com
Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation
Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement
After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates makes significant changes first week in office
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is now free after being tried for the same murder four times. The new Baltimore City State's Attorney, Ivan Bates explains why he made that decision along with the changes he's made during his first week in office. Day one in office on January...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly event on January 21 from 2-10 pm and January 22 from 12-8 pm at West Shore Park. Enjoy Asian art, food, and performances all at the Inner Harbor. Yumin Gao, co-organizer of the Lunar Night Cultural...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
foxbaltimore.com
Who will be in charge next? 3 Baltimore-area agencies search for new permanent leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three key public safety and public works leadership positions in the Baltimore-area are searching for new permanent replacements. Right now, the Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a new Chief of Police, the Baltimore City Fire Department is searching for a new Fire Chief, and the Baltimore City Department of Public Works will need a new agency Director in the spring.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Juvenile law is leading to lawlessness says Harford County Sheriff
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Juvenile Justice Reform Act, known previously as House Bill 459, does not allow anyone under 13 to be charged with certain crimes. As juvenile crime has plagued Baltimore City, it is also happening in Harford County. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says in January alone,...
wypr.org
He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon
Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
foxbaltimore.com
Blustery start to MLK holiday weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. January 13 — Turning drier and blustery for MLK holiday weekend in Baltimore. Friday turns breezy with highs in the low 50s. Colder temperatures arrive for the start of the weekend. Saturday is mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s and winds gusts up to 30 mph.
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
foxbaltimore.com
AVAM Host Free MLK "Dare To Dream" Day Event
Honor one of histories greatest visionaries, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at the American visionary art museum. The museum will host its annual "Dare to Dream" Day. Joining FOX45 News this morning to share more about the celebration is Executive Director of AVAM, Jenenne Whitfield.
'You should feel safe': Children under 17 must be with parent, guardian at THE AVENUE at White Marsh
BALTIMORE - THE AVENUE at White Marsh has issued an updated Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday. Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of THE AVENUE shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 open to close.This is a change from the previous policy that mandated minors to be accompanied by someone of that age and category only after 5 p.m. daily. Identification will also be required for proof of age. THE AVENUE management states online that young visitors on the property without supervision at 5 p.m. or later are subject...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money four days after ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four days after the city declared six highly traveled roadways "no squeegee zones," squeegee kids are still there. At Pratt and President Streets, FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money every day since the zones went into effect. "I don't want to see it...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Take action and give back to your community with service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Next Monday, the 6th Branch will host a Celebration through Service and they want you to join them. Executive Director Scott Goldman shares more.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.
Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
