"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
NBA player ejected for smacking a massage gun onto the court after an argument with his own coach
The Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon was in an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra and then whacked a massage gun that ended up on the court during the game.
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident
With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
NBA's Last 2 Minute Report denies LaVine's foul claim
Zach LaVine said that Delon Wright told him, "I got you." The NBA's Last Two Minute Report disagreed. The daily slice of drama from the league's officiating office said that Wright legally challenged LaVine as LaVine surprisingly eschewed a 3-point attempt to drive for a midrange jumper in the waning seconds of the Chicago Bulls' 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC Thunder past Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Before the game Thursday, coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the Thunder’s sizable split in home (13-9) vs. road (5-14) success. “I don’t know,” Daigneault said with a shrug. ...
