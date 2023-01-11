ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
hoopsrumors.com

Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident

With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA's Last 2 Minute Report denies LaVine's foul claim

Zach LaVine said that Delon Wright told him, "I got you." The NBA's Last Two Minute Report disagreed. The daily slice of drama from the league's officiating office said that Wright legally challenged LaVine as LaVine surprisingly eschewed a 3-point attempt to drive for a midrange jumper in the waning seconds of the Chicago Bulls' 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ

