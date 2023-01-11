Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Road closures for the gubernatorial inauguration in Annapolis
Information on road closures and parking restrictions for the gubernatorial inauguration on January 18th is now available.
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
wnav.com
Ready to Ferry Across the Mersey, to Quote Gerry and the Pacemakers?
"The request for proposals establishes a six-month timeline for the winning bidder to submit a written report and present its findings. When the pandemic crippled the tourism industry, groups like Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County began working more closely with counterparts across the state to seek solutions. The group started discussing bringing ferries back to the bay about a year ago."
mocoshow.com
Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire
North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
Brand new running festival coming to Annapolis
After 20 years of success with other events, Corrigan Sports is bringing a brand new running festival to Annapolis.
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies at Towson Town Center and in White Marsh.
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Nottingham MD
Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Net
Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Three Stolen Cars And Apprehend Four Suspects
PORT TOBACCO, Md – On January 8 at 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft which had just occurred. Sgt. T. Yates was near Shirley Boulevard at the time of the call and upon...
Nottingham MD
Belair Road shut down in Fallston area due to downed wires
FALLSTON, MD—Belair Road has been shut down in the Fallston area due to downed power lines. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Route 1 was closed in both directions south of Mountain Road (MD 152) due to wires down in the roadway. There has been no word on an...
