Annapolis, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wmar2news

A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis

There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Ready to Ferry Across the Mersey, to Quote Gerry and the Pacemakers?

"The request for proposals establishes a six-month timeline for the winning bidder to submit a written report and present its findings. When the pandemic crippled the tourism industry, groups like Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County began working more closely with counterparts across the state to seek solutions. The group started discussing bringing ferries back to the bay about a year ago."
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire

North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
ROCKVILLE, MD
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Belair Road shut down in Fallston area due to downed wires

FALLSTON, MD—Belair Road has been shut down in the Fallston area due to downed power lines. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Route 1 was closed in both directions south of Mountain Road (MD 152) due to wires down in the roadway. There has been no word on an...
FALLSTON, MD

