RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO