Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde encouraged by progress, depth at midseason

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are only slightly ahead of last season’s pace as they hit the midway mark on Saturday. But Derek Lalonde has been encouraged by progress during his first 40 games as coach. “The overall five-on-five play has been pretty good,” Lalonde said. “Probably...
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
