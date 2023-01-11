Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO