Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton City Council designates funding for new outdoor pool at YMCA

The City of Clinton is putting the reserved tag on $1.6 million it expects to receive from the federal government to possibly construct a swimming pool, slide, splash pad and bathhouse at the Clinton YMCA property on South Broad Street. City Council took the action Monday night at a wide-ranging...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County

Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

DSS launches new portal for SNAP users

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Mayor’s annual MLK breakfast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday morning. Mayor Terence Roberts said the theme of this year’s event is Dr. King’s Dream to End Hunger and Poverty. The keynote speaker for the breakfast is Kassy...
ANDERSON, SC

