FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
golaurens.com
Clinton City Council designates funding for new outdoor pool at YMCA
The City of Clinton is putting the reserved tag on $1.6 million it expects to receive from the federal government to possibly construct a swimming pool, slide, splash pad and bathhouse at the Clinton YMCA property on South Broad Street. City Council took the action Monday night at a wide-ranging...
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
wspa.com
Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado
Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado. Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be …. Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado. Saturday Forecast. Chilly and mostly dry Saturday with warmer weather returning next week. Spartanburg, Mauldin & Eastside...
golaurens.com
Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County
Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
qcnews.com
York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
New efforts in place to clean up 9 years after gas spill in Upstate
ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Water is an essential part of life, and some of it in Anderson County has been contaminated since 2014. The contamination was not only was it one of the largest gasoline spills in South Carolina history, but across the United States. “At least 369,000 gallons, we think as many as […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Historic South Carolina Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: 142-unit mixed-use subdivision The Grove gains initial approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 12 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council. Initial approval: Mixed-use single family development. Council gave initial approval to a rezoning request for 14.02 acres at Milacron Drive and 4 Tall Pines Road. The applicant, Falcon Development, plans to construct a 142-unit mixed-use,...
WYFF4.com
Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
WYFF4.com
Upstate residents file lawsuits against county over development, transparency
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A group in Laurens County has filed two lawsuits against Laurens County and the Laurens County Planning Commission. The group of residents say they're looking for transparency and some compromise surrounding new development. The grassroots group "Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living" has filed...
FOX Carolina
DSS launches new portal for SNAP users
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Mayor’s annual MLK breakfast
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday morning. Mayor Terence Roberts said the theme of this year’s event is Dr. King’s Dream to End Hunger and Poverty. The keynote speaker for the breakfast is Kassy...
FOX Carolina
‘Family asking for prayers’: Baby Clyde passes away after health battle
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate family is remembering the life of a baby who was loved by an entire community but sadly lost his battle with a brain and heart defect. Clyde Sutton Childs’ family posted on Facebook saying he underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 29 but...
WYFF4.com
'We need that comfort': Family of Greenwood man looks for answers 2 months since disappearance
GREENWOOD, S.C. — It has almost been two months since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen. However, no matter how bad the weather was Thursday, friends, family, and the Greenwood community came together to lift each other's spirits in hopes Hughes will come home. In a dark church in...
