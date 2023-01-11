Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Boston 122, Charlotte 106
BOSTON (122) Horford 6-10 0-0 16, Tatum 12-27 5-5 33, Williams III 3-6 0-1 6, Smart 5-15 0-0 13, White 3-3 0-0 8, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 11-17 4-4 30, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 47-99 9-10 122.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
Porterville Recorder
UNC GREENSBORO 88, FURMAN 80, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .805. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Ke.Langley 4-6, Kennedy 3-4, Atwell 0-1, Brown-Jones 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Treacy 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kennedy). Turnovers: 10 (Brown-Jones 2, Kennedy 2, Ko.Langley 2, Treacy 2, Abdulsalam, Leyte). Steals: 9 (Ko.Langley 4, Ke.Langley 3, Abdulsalam,...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON 81, CALIFORNIA 78, OT
Percentages: FG .408, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Kuany 2-3, Clayton 2-8, Alajiki 1-3, Bowser 1-3, Brown 1-3, Newell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Okafor). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Bowser, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson). Steals: 9 (Newell 3, Brown 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Hammond 4-7, Wertz 4-8, Laszewski 3-5, Goodwin 3-9, Ryan 1-5, Starling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski). Turnovers: 3 (Goodwin, Lubin, Wertz). Steals: 3 (Goodwin 2, Ryan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bell346-90-00-30117. Williams112-40-00-3105.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56
N. ARIZONA (5-14) Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56. SACRAMENTO ST. (11-7) Marks 0-4 0-0 0,...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 86, NORFOLK STATE 84
Percentages: FG .407, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Dockery 7-11, Williams 2-3, Hawkins 1-3, Settle 1-6, Weaver 0-1, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Hawkins 3, Dockery 2, Wood 2, Dickson, Odom, Okojie, Settle, Williams). Steals: 11 (Settle 5, Hawkins 4, Okojie, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
DRAKE 86, BRADLEY 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Deen 5-12, Montgomery 2-4, Leons 1-6, Weathers 0-1, Mast 0-3, Hickman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leons 3, Weathers). Turnovers: 11 (Deen 5, Montgomery 2, Hannah, Henry, Hickman, Leons). Steals: 4 (Deen, Henry, Leons, Montgomery). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
WOFFORD 86, VMI 67
Percentages: FG .446, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Conway 4-9, Woods 2-5, Wolfe 1-1, Felder 1-8, Bradley 0-1, Butler 0-2, Houser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Bradley 2, Butler, Conway, Felder, Wolfe, Woods). Steals: 4 (Conway 2, Felder, Woods). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 94, SOUTH CAROLINA 53
Percentages: FG .548, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Taylor 4-6, Dennis 2-4, Hefner 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Marble 0-1, Radford 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Pratt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marble 2, Washington 2). Turnovers: 10 (Robinson 2, Taylor 2, Coleman, Dennis, Hefner, Marble, Radford, Washington).
Porterville Recorder
TENNESSEE TECH 71, TENNESSEE STATE 63
Percentages: FG .383, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Clay 4-10, Griffin 3-5, Boyd 2-9, Riggs Abner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Kueth 0-2, Bartholomew 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Acosta 2, Griffin 2). Turnovers: 18 (Clay 6, Makuoi 5, Williams 3, Griffin 2, Bartholomew, Kueth). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52
WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
Porterville Recorder
VALPARAISO 76, EVANSVILLE 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Green 3-8, Edwards 1-2, Barrett 1-3, Nelson 1-5, Krikke 0-1, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Edwards 4, King 4, Green 2, Bayu, Krikke). Steals: 4 (Green 2, King, Nelson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. EVANSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Phillips110-10-00-1000. Bobe182-40-01-2144.
Porterville Recorder
Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-8) Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58. BAYLOR (12-5) Bridges...
Porterville Recorder
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN KENTUCKY 70, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59
Percentages: FG .355, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Jones 2-4, Dean 2-5, Krivokapic 1-5, Guadarrama 1-6, J.Williams 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pinkney 2, Sanogo 2, Dean, J.Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, J.Williams 3, Dean 2, Grant, Guadarrama, Krivokapic, Sanogo). Steals: 13...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M-CC 97, NEW ORLEANS 79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Wilson-Rouse 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Henry 1-1, T.Jackson 1-1, Vincent 1-1, Doughty 0-2, Cooper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Doughty, Henry). Turnovers: 17 (Kirkland 6, Johnson 3, Doughty 2, T.Jackson 2, Cooper, Henry, Sackey, Wilson-Rouse). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 90, MCNEESE STATE 81
Percentages: FG .560, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Long 7-16, Bazil 1-1, Hofman 1-2, Klanjscek 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Maring 4, Hofman 3, Klanjscek 2, Long 2, Achara, Hudson). Steals: 4 (Maring 2, King, Klanjscek). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. English346-133-41-15316. Francois394-90-00-52312. Massie273-61-12-6548.
Porterville Recorder
SAMFORD 75, CHATTANOOGA 74
Percentages: FG .456, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (White 3-8, J.Johnson 3-9, Stephens 2-8, Courseault 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, Hankton 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Stephens 3). Turnovers: 12 (Courseault 3, Stephens 3, Davis 2, J.Johnson 2, Walker, White). Steals: 4 (Stephens 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UAB 81, LOUISIANA TECH 74
Percentages: FG .371, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gaines 4-9, T.Brewer 3-4, Johnson 1-2, Toney 1-2, Bertram 0-1, L.Brewer 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer). Steals: 7 (Gaines 2, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, T.Brewer, Toney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
