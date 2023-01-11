Read full article on original website
Warren Girls Drop Road Game at DuBois
DUBOIS, Pa. – DuBois limited Warren to eight points in the second half en route to a 35-20 win in D9/10 crossover action. DuBois led 16-12 at halftime and outscored the Dragons 19-8 in the second half. Alexis Pfeuffer led DuBois with seven points, while Teegan Runyan and Maddy...
Youngsville Boys Fall to Saegertown
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Saegertown jumped out to a 24-5 lead after the first quarter on its way to a 64-36 win over Youngsville. Brady Greco led a balanced Saegertown effort with 16 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Henry Shaffer had 13 points for Saegertown, while...
Erie Pulls Away Late for Non-Region Win Over Warren
WARREN, Pa. – A 24-point fourth quarter broke the game open as Erie earned a 75-62 non-region win at Warren. The teams were even through three quarters at 51-51. A 9-2 run midway through the fourth put the Royals on top 63-56. The Dragons cut the deficit to five, 65-60, with 2:47 to play. Layveon Gore’s layup started a game-ending 10-2 run for Erie.
Lady Dragons Net Region 5 Win Over Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Peyton Wotorson scored 17 points as Warren powered past Franklin, 59-29 in Region 5 action. Warren built an 18-4 lead after the first quarter en route to the win. Sammie Ruhlman and Emily Foster netted 10 points each for the Lady Dragons, while Alyssa Farr added...
Eisenhower Boys Race Past Maplewood
RUSSELL, Pa. – Wyatt Lookenhouse scored 23 points as Eisenhower powered past Maplewood, 66-35. The Knights got off to a hot start, outscoring the Tigers 20-5 in the first quarter. Kyler Black was also in double figures for Eisenhower with 14 points, while Johnny Palmieri added nine and Kris...
Youngsville Girls Come up Just Short in Overtime Against Union City
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville’s Riley Robinault scored 23 points, but the Lady Eagles came up just short in overtime against Union City, 46-40. Madison VanGuilder added four points for Youngsville. Brooke VanTassel scored 15 points to lead Union City, while Cathryn Reynolds added 14 and Lucy Higley seven.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Erie at Warren Boys’ Basketball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Erie at Warren boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk will be on the call from the Joseph A. Massa gymnasium at Warren Area High School. The game will be available on YourDailyLocal.com...
Cressley, White, Vincent All Roll 700 Series During League Play at Valley
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Mike Cressley, Matt White, and Cody Vincent all rolled 700 series during their respective leagues at Valley Bowling Center through the holidays and early January. Cressley got things started with a 765 series during Youngsville City League action on Dec. 28. He sandwiched a 279 high-game...
More Than 50 Area Students Make PennWest University Fall ’22 Dean’s List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — More than 50 Warren and Forest County students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at Pennsylvania Western University. PennWest University includes students attending classes at the California, Clarion, and Edinboro University campuses. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement...
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike
WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will lead a hike on the Tanbark trail to Tom’s Run, returning by way of the Ironwood Trail. The hike will be about four miles. The meeting place will be the parking lot at the corner of...
PMEA District 2 Chorus Festival Comes to Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 2 Chorus Festival hit Warren Area High School on Thursday. High school students encompassing PMEA’s District 2, including Warren, Crawford, Erie, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, and Mercer counties are in Warren for the three-day event, which concludes with a concert on Saturday at Warren Area High School at 1 p.m.
Rotary Club Hosting Roaring 20’s Casino Night at the Conewango Club
WARREN, Pa. – The Rotary Club of Warren will be hosting a Roaring 20’s Casino Night on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Conewango Club. The event will begin with a dinner buffet at 5 p.m., which costs $15, followed by Casino Night, which will include a costume contest, games, a basket raffle, a cash bar, and more.
White Out Match Raises Money for Cancer Care Center
WARREN, Pa. – Eisenhower, and Warren got together on the mat on Dec. 20 to raise money for the Cancer Care Center at Warren General Hospital, and the results were a rousing success. The Knights edged the Dragons 42-30, but more importantly, $1,322 was raised for the Cancer Care...
Forest County Country Music Association Holding Jam Session Friday at MACA in Marienville
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Forest County County Music Association will be holding a jam session at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the MACA in Marienville. People are invited to come and listen to Country, Bluegrass, Old R&R, Folk, and Gospel music or whatever else musicians choose to play. Musicians are...
Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash
ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
BREAKING NEWS: Northwest Savings Bank in Marienville Closing April 13
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – In a letter to customers dated Jan. 11, 2023, Northwest Savings Bank said it is permanently closing its Marienville branch at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13. “Please know that deciding to close an office is never easy,” the letter, signed by Julie Marasco, Northwest PA Region President, said. “We made this decision after long consideration, evaluating changes in customer behavior and expectations, which have accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to these changing preferences, we’ve invested in a number of digital enhancements over the past few years, including improved online and mobile banking, to provide you with greater access, control, and flexibility.”
Donations Being Accepted for Clothing Giveaway
WARREN, Pa. – Donations are currently being accepted for a clothing giveaway to be held at First Presbyterian Church on Jan. 20 and 21. Clothing donations can be taken to First Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street. All clothing will be accepted, but organizers are in need of more donations in larger sizes for both male and female clothes.
