MARIENVILLE, Pa. – In a letter to customers dated Jan. 11, 2023, Northwest Savings Bank said it is permanently closing its Marienville branch at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13. “Please know that deciding to close an office is never easy,” the letter, signed by Julie Marasco, Northwest PA Region President, said. “We made this decision after long consideration, evaluating changes in customer behavior and expectations, which have accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to these changing preferences, we’ve invested in a number of digital enhancements over the past few years, including improved online and mobile banking, to provide you with greater access, control, and flexibility.”

MARIENVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO