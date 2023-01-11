Read full article on original website
One killed in shooting near 37th and Hampton, suspect arrested
One person has died and one has been arrested following a deadly shooting Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 60th and Philip
Milwaukee police say a man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 60th and Philip. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Friday.
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
23-year-old man shot near 41st and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 around 1:03 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects....
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting death of 15-year-old Milwaukee girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man will spend 25 years behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. Marcellus Duckworth, 24, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 13. The shooting happened Feb. 13, 2022. Investigators say an argument occurred between Duckworth and a woman and resulted...
Muskego police seek help locating missing teen last seen in Milwaukee
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Police say 16-year-old Aunnie Way was reported missing on Jan. 11. It is believed that she took the keys to her father's vehicle without permission. A short time later, Milwaukee...
Milwaukee police: 1,600 guns stolen from cars in past two years
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is warning car owners to park in secure areas and to leave their firearms at home. Thursday, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said they've seen more thieves targeting cars for guns. "We've seen an increase of guns stolen from vehicles. This gives greater accessibility...
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
