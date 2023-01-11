Golden Globes: Emma D’Arcy Was Hoping to Meet Jennifer Coolidge! (Exclusive)

“House of the Dragon” star Emma D’Arcy spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

They reacted to the show’s huge success and spoke about what it felt like to be at the Globes, revealing she hoped to meet “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge.

Opening up about the “Game of Thrones” spin-off, D’Arcy said, “Prequels are hard aren't they? And so before we released, we were very hopeful. We liked what we'd made but you know it was really down to the fan base to decide that reception.”

They added, “Certainly the scale of it took us by surprise… They built a castle… It’s three stories high!”

Emma talked about having nerves at the big award show, saying, “I do feel a bit like a child who ended up in the wrong room. There are so many famous people here!”

As for who they would like to meet at the Globes, Emma said, “I also just finished watching the second season of ‘The White Lotus’ and I think if I could get in a three-meter radius of Jennifer Coolidge, then it would just make my jet lag feel worth it.”

Emma was up for Best Television Actress — Drama for their performance as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, but lost to “Euphoria’s” Zendaya.

For the big night, Emma wore Acne Studios and their makeup was done with Shiseido Makeup.