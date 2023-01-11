Read full article on original website
Extra
‘Extra’ Honors Barbara Walters on Golden Globes Red Carpet
In honor of Barbara Walters, “Extra’s” Billy Bush repurposed some of her most iconic questions at the 2023 Golden Globes!. On the red carpet, Billy had nominees like Jamie Lee Curtis, Henry Winkler, and Sheryl Lee Ralph pick one of Barbara’s questions from a bejeweled clutch. Watch!
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Extra
Lisa Marie Presley Leans on Friend for Support in Final Interview (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about “Elvis” and Austin Butler’s transformation on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023. She appeared a bit uneven on the red carpet, even leaning on her friend and Elvis' longtime manager Jerry Schilling for support.
