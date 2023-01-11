Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
NOAA: 2022 was world’s 6th-warmest year on record
NOAA - The planet continued its warming trend in 2022, with last year ranking as the sixth-warmest year on record since 1880, according to an analysis by scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Below are highlights from NOAA’s 2022 annual global climate report:. CLIMATE BY...
WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections
Biden declares emergency for California due to winter storms
Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, as storms have pounded the Golden State since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.
Millions in fed. funds headed to northern Arizona; Winter storm warning for higher elevations; Shaq's fried chicken restaurant coming to Gilbert
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Coconino County and nearby tribal lands are set to receive millions of dollars from the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Appropriations Bill that President Joe Biden signed just before the new year. A winter storm warning was issued for...
