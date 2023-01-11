ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

NOAA: 2022 was world’s 6th-warmest year on record

NOAA - The planet continued its warming trend in 2022, with last year ranking as the sixth-warmest year on record since 1880, according to an analysis by scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Below are highlights from NOAA’s 2022 annual global climate report:. CLIMATE BY...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Millions in fed. funds headed to northern Arizona; Winter storm warning for higher elevations; Shaq's fried chicken restaurant coming to Gilbert

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Coconino County and nearby tribal lands are set to receive millions of dollars from the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Appropriations Bill that President Joe Biden signed just before the new year. A winter storm warning was issued for...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy