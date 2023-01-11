Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem. Francesco Mineo is a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney adding extra duties as the Milwaukee Police District 6 Community Prosecutor. "I’m here...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee crime down by 15% compared to 2021, officials say
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee serious crime numbers are down for 2022 when compared to 2021, city leaders said on Thursday, Jan. 12. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton held a news conference Thursday to talk about the crime trends. They say overall, 2021 serious crime in the city was down by a combined 15% when compared to 2021. Despite that drop, homicides in Milwaukee were up by 11%.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha schools' gender guidelines decision sparks larger debate
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha now has new guidelines for parental rights, stating any student questions about gender identity and sexuality are personal, private – and shouldn't be addressed by staff. In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the board of education enacted new guidelines for issues...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington library dog losing eyesight, retires: 'Hard not to cry'
Diesel, a beloved volunteer dog at Port Washington's W.J. Niederkorn Library is retiring. After years of helping kids read, he is losing his vision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 13th and Orchard; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's south side Friday, Jan. 13. The incident happened near 13th and Orchard around 4:30 p.m. Police said, during an argument, a person fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Former co-worker, his ex-wife testify
KENOSHA, Wis. - The first week of a man's new homicide trial wrapped up on Friday, Jan. 13. Mark Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife, Julie Jensen. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Mark Jensen was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes; 2023 events, shows
A new year means new shows and events and the Mitchell Park Domes. Amelia Jones has a look at what's in store for 2023.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brady Street 11-story hotel would 'fill a need,' alderman says
MILWAUKEE - A proposed 11-story Milwaukee hotel at Farwell and Brady would replace the Farwell Point building, changing the look of the neighborhood and, potentially, a lot more. "When I think Milwaukee, I think Brady Street," said Moath Alshahrani, a grad student living in the neighborhood. "If you look at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial plans, thousands in corporate donations
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Efforts to build memorials in Waukesha for the victims of the Christmas parade attack got a big boost Thursday night, Jan. 12. We Energies donated $50,000 to the Waukesha County Community Foundation to support the memorial. ProHealth Care also chipped in a $25,000 donation to the efforts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver
MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
Comments / 0