MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee serious crime numbers are down for 2022 when compared to 2021, city leaders said on Thursday, Jan. 12. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton held a news conference Thursday to talk about the crime trends. They say overall, 2021 serious crime in the city was down by a combined 15% when compared to 2021. Despite that drop, homicides in Milwaukee were up by 11%.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO