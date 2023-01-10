Read full article on original website
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich appears in court, charged with 12 new counts
The suspected gunman accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last November is facing an additional 12 counts, raising the total to 317.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé,' arrested in Florida
A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Ex-FBI official identifies most important piece of evidence in Idaho killing case
CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe gives his insight on the Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger and the evidence that could be essential to the case.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was accused of threatening to kill her and a friend in 2014, police report shows
Nearly a decade before Ana Walshe went missing, the mother of three told police the man who would later become her husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her and a friend, according to a police report.
Texas man allegedly admits to murdering and mutilating his new wife
A Texas man allegedly admitted to authorities that he murdered and mutilated his wife, according to a news release published by the Waller County Sheriff's Office. Jared James Dicus was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Wednesday, according to online court records. The Waller County Sheriff's Office responded...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
2020 video shows Santos bragging about 'record returns' at accused 'Ponzi scheme' job
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports on Republican Rep. George Santos' employment at Harbor City Capital, a company accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" and later sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Santos denies having knowledge of the situation.
Bodycam captures police encounter with BLM co-founder's cousin before he died
Bodycam footage from the Los Angeles Police Department shows an encounter with Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, before his death.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court, waives right to speedy probable cause hearing
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students appeared in court Thursday for a status conference, where a judge scheduled a preliminary probable cause hearing to begin June 26.
The father of one of the Idaho students killed says surviving the grief comes 'one day at a time'
Since the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, Ben Mogen says he has been going through life "one day at a time."
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
A 31-year-old father and English teacher died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
First on CNN: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family's spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.
First weeks of Proud Boys sedition trial marked by courtroom drama and fighting
The preliminary stage of the trial of five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy related to the 2021 US Capitol attack has been a chaotic wind-up that included contentious fights during jury selection, debates over evidence and defense lawyers threatening to withdraw from the case.
Russia releases US Navy veteran after being detained nearly a year
Taylor Dudley, an US Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year, was released from Russian custody after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a family spokesperson tells CNN. CNN White House reporter Natasha Bertrand has the story.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
5 additional pages of classified material found at Biden's Wilmington residence
President Joe Biden's aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on the same day a special counsel was appointed to investigate the matter, the White House announced on Saturday.
