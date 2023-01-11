ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings

The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Miami

Parents charged in drug induced death of 1-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE - The parents of a 1-year-old Deerfield Beach child have been arrested for his death.Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 33, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, according to court documents. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to 218 SW 3rd Street on Sept. 24 after receiving a report of a medical emergency. Arriving deputies found the couple's child, Zaire Cenatus, in "medical distress." The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.Alvin Muff, a neighbor, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench he vividly remembers what happened. "I saw all sorts of police outside. You...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
TheDailyBeast

Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man shot pregnant ex-fiancé hours after the two broke up

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged Tuesday in connection to the death of his pregnant fiancé who he allegedly shot in a Lakeville parking lot just days before she was due to give birth.Donte McCray, 32, was charged with murder in the second degree and could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Amazon warehouse in Lakeville on Sunday where they found Kyla O'Neal, 31, with a single gunshot wound. She died at the hospital where her son, Messiah, was born.Medical staff eventually got a pulse from Messiah...
LAKEVILLE, MN
