Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings
The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
Parents charged in drug induced death of 1-year-old
FORT LAUDERDALE - The parents of a 1-year-old Deerfield Beach child have been arrested for his death.Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 33, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, according to court documents. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to 218 SW 3rd Street on Sept. 24 after receiving a report of a medical emergency. Arriving deputies found the couple's child, Zaire Cenatus, in "medical distress." The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.Alvin Muff, a neighbor, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench he vividly remembers what happened. "I saw all sorts of police outside. You...
Swim teacher in Georgia charged after 4-year-old drowns in deep end of pool during swim lesson
After months of investigation, officials have charged a North Carolina swim teacher with the death of a student in Georgia.
Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother
A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
Fourth student sues Johnson County school, choir teacher after being filmed changing
The anonymous plaintiff said Joseph Heidesch posted videos, photos online of girls undressing. The suit also alleges staff may have known Heidesch required girls to change in his office.
Hilliard teacher resigns after accusation of decade-old relationship with high school student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to […]
Virginia school district where 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher has had 3 school-related shootings in 17 months
The Virginia school district where a 6-year-old is alleged to have intentionally shot a teacher Friday has had three instances of gun violence on district property in the past 17 months. Police say a 6-year-old boy seriously injured a teacher at Richneck Elementary School when he opened fire in a...
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
Mistaken-identity gang killing case ends with 13 in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — The final five defendants were sentenced Friday in the fatal gang stabbing of a 15-year-old whose attackers mistook him for an underworld rival, a killing that unleashed outrage in New York and beyond. Friday’s sentencing marked an end to a slate of prosecutions in the...
Ex-FBI official identifies most important piece of evidence in Idaho killing case
CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe gives his insight on the Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger and the evidence that could be essential to the case.
A Sixth-Grader Was Fatally Shot By A Man Who Thought He Was Trying To Break Into A Car
Karon Blake, 13, was remembered by his middle school principal as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football."
Charges: Man shot pregnant ex-fiancé hours after the two broke up
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged Tuesday in connection to the death of his pregnant fiancé who he allegedly shot in a Lakeville parking lot just days before she was due to give birth.Donte McCray, 32, was charged with murder in the second degree and could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Amazon warehouse in Lakeville on Sunday where they found Kyla O'Neal, 31, with a single gunshot wound. She died at the hospital where her son, Messiah, was born.Medical staff eventually got a pulse from Messiah...
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
Traumatic shock: A surviving roommate of the Idaho slain students said she saw killer, according to affidavit
One of the surviving roommates who lived in the house where four University of Idaho students were killed told investigators she nearly came face-to-face with a masked man that night and went into a “frozen shock phase” a response medical experts said is not uncommon in potentially threatening situations.
