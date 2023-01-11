Recycle Utah: Alpine Distillery wins as Park City’s Greenest Business for 2022

PARK CITY, Utah — Recycle Utah , Park City’s community recycling center, held its seventh annual Greenest Business of the Year Awards Ceremony for 2022 on Tuesday night at the Deer Valley Cafe, where Mayor Nann Worel gave out the winning plaque to Alpine Distilling .

Carolyn Wawra, Recycle Utah Executive Director told TownLift, “We’re really excited for Alpine Distilling. They have some very interesting employee carpool initiatives and, among other sustainability actions, have made major efforts in the realm of water conservation.”

The Zest for Zero award went to Chelsey Electric

The Global Impact award went to Ski Butlers

The People’s Choice award went to E.A.T.S.

Mary Closser, Education Director for Recycle Utah, has been instrumental in the programs and greening up Park City for both for-profits and nonprofits.

Recycle Utah is now partnering with Park City Municipal, Summit County, and Park City Chamber Bureau for a broadened program allowing for more local businesses to take part in the year-round Green Business programming. Businesses can sign up to join Recycle Utah’s Green Business program. There are three different levels for program members: Green Circle, Blue Square, and Black Diamond. The levels correlate with actions for businesses to check off their list, and will receive customized sustainability tips and tricks to tweak ongoing operations.

2021’s Green Business winner was Hyatt Centric Park City.

People who missed out on the Ceremony and its cash bar can still donate to Recycle Utah.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter