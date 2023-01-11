ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Pets and their owners line up for vaccines in Newburgh

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A low-cost vaccination clinic drew dozens of pet owners to Newburgh Tuesday morning.

The Warrick Humane Society says fifty pets were seen by veterinarians in a three-hour period. We’re told several of the services included rabies shots, micro-chipping and flea treatments.

Giving Tree of Warmth returns to Haynie’s Corner

“They’re very appreciative that we’re doing this for them,” explains Executive Director Lindsey Hagedorn. “A lot of vet offices are so full that they’re not accepting new clients, so it makes it very hard to get your pets in, plus the cost savings is good for everybody.”

Organizers say the clinic offered an affordable alternative to regular vet pricing. The Warrick Humane Society plans to host these clinics once a month until the Summer.

