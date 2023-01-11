Read full article on original website
Police: 1 dead after shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead following a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
48-year-old Marion woman found dead by police; death considered 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion police are considering the death of a 48-year-old woman "suspicious," according to Chief Jay McDonald. Officers were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street in Marion on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found Teresa Gibson dead.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Three Suspected Identified in Mcdonalds Shooting on South High
COLUMBUS – One person is dead after a shooting in South Columbus. The incident occurred around 9:20 am on Saturday morning at the Mcdonald’s located at 3500 South High Street. According to the Police department, they were called after shots fired 911 call occurred, and when they arrived...
City investigating possible illegal rental property situation following homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is now looking into Tuesday’s homicide at an Oak Street property to determine whether the owner was operating the unit as a short-term rental illegally. Police confirm 30-year-old Clayden McNeil was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the doorway of...
Ohio man searching for stolen car outside McDonalds dies from gunshot wound
Christopher Mateen was looking for his car near a fast food restaurant in Columbus, Ohio Saturday morning. Mateen, 43, was searching for his stolen car near a McDonalds in south Columbus when he was shot at around 9:20 a.m., according to abc6. He was taken to the Grant Medical Center,...
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted
Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
Family of man beaten outside Short North bar files wrongful death lawsuit against owner, suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
WSYX ABC6
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
WUHF
'Filth, inhumane, disgust': Tons of trash could lead to apartment complex owner's arrest
PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing piles of garbage are building up anger near Columbus, Ohio. There's an ongoing problem property in Prairie Township called the Galloway Village Apartments. Renters and elected officials have been toughing it out and the township has had to step in. "Filth, inhumane, disgust,"...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
WSYX ABC6
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Local Hotel, One Arrested
Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. According to Chillicothe Police Captain Michael A.D. Short, the shooting took place around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th. Officers were called to the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd where they found the victim, Jennora Juan Elmore Jr., 23, of Columbus. Elmore was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
