Columbus, OH

10TV

Police: 1 dead after shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead following a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Family of man beaten outside Short North bar files wrongful death lawsuit against owner, suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Local Hotel, One Arrested

Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. According to Chillicothe Police Captain Michael A.D. Short, the shooting took place around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th. Officers were called to the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd where they found the victim, Jennora Juan Elmore Jr., 23, of Columbus. Elmore was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

