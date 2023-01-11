Read full article on original website
Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
Dale County’s first career tech academy gives back to the community
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Schools are preparing students for a future in the Wiregrass workforce. Dale County’s first career tech program, the Bridge Academy, aims to provide a viable work-force for the Wiregrass, exposing students to many career options. “I think that it’s always important to pour...
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
Enterprise head coach to lead AHSAA All-Star Alabama team
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School head football coach Ben Blackmon has been selected to serve as head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Brandon Dean made the announcement...
Buildings affected by Enterprise fire demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been four months since a fire ravaged businesses in downtown Enterprise. Now, only rubble remains where a century-old building, home to those businesses, once stood. “We were ready for this to happen,” Regena Lacey, owner of the building, told News 4. “It’s the first...
Harvest Church vote could reignite Methodist lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Church could join hundreds of other congregations in severing ties to the United Methodist Church when it votes on the matter next week. But if members agree to secede, it potentially sets up a dramatic courtroom showdown. A letter signed by Harvest’s founding pastor revealed...
New Year Resolutions
Besides earning his law degree, he is a colonel in the Alabama Army National Guard and has been twice deployed, once each to Afghanistan and Kuwait.
Free health screening in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Elba is set to host a free community health screening on Saturday. Medical exams will be provided by Promise to Health. The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 14 at the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama. Snacks and...
REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
Wiregrass United Way working to ‘improve lives and provide lasting change’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For decades the Wiregrass United Way has campaigned to raise money. Those dollars empower organizations who help hundreds of thousands of people in need right here in our area. ”The simple way to sum it up is we raise money,” Walter Hill, CEO of Wiregrass United...
Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility
Talking with Misty Morgan, Dothan Chamber of Commerce Events. Laura Benefield is sharing her journey of overcoming postpartum depression to bring the conversation to the table and let other mothers know they are not alone.
Prattville CR 43 neighbors dealing with EF-3 tornado destruction
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners living on County Road 43 in Prattville are working to clear up the debris and destruction left by Thursday’s EF-3 tornado. Just days ago, three mobile homes were standing in an area off the road. Family members tell WBRC FOX6 the four people living within them were injured during the storm.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Geneva police offer self-defense classes
The Wiregrass United Way has worked to cut fundraising time for their partners since 1938.
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is in custody and charged with murder after a Geneva County shooting on Thursday that may have been the result of a love triangle dispute. According to investigators, Jason Scott Kersey is suspected of shooting another man outside of Kersey’s home near Samson.
Ambulance service folding due to hard times
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - South Dale Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is closing on Saturday, according to a post to its Facebook page that blames financial issues for its shutdown. The nonprofit ambulance company covers a broad area including Pinkard, Newton, Midland City and other nearby regions. Times are troubling...
Zion Chapel School to hold virtual class after storms
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel School will have a virtual school day tomorrow, January 13, 2023. Students will not report to campus on Friday after a line of severe storms moved through the area, per the school’s Facebook post. The majority of the damage is north of...
Goodman promises violent crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent. Goodman said he absolutely believed all along that he could emerge victorious over Pat Jones and become the chief prosecutor for Houston and Henry Counties. “It’s time for...
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
