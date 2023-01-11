ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bell, Mintz help Syracuse rally, beat Notre Dame 78-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73 Saturday night. Maliq Brown scored 15 points and Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC). Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead, but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Notre Dame followed with a shot-clock violation — its second consecutive turnover — and then missed four straight field-goal attempts before Nate Laszewski made a layup with 7 seconds left to make it 76-73. Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.
SYRACUSE, NY
WPFO

High school basketball could have major classification changes

PORTLAND (WGME) -- High school basketball in Maine could possibly have big classification changes coming next season. Earlier this week, the MPA said there could be possible classification changes for high school football, soccer and volleyball. Now, its looking like basketball is joining that list of sports. The MPA's basketball...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy