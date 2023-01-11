Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Everyone is already buzzing about Sean Payton maybe going to the Chargers
Will Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers? That’s the question seemingly on everyone’s mind as the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminated the Chargers from the playoffs on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point lead and putting L.A. coach Brandon Staley’s job status in jeopardy.
Comments / 2