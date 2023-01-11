The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.

