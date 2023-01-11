Read full article on original website
Led by Folkema’s 26 points, WMC girls rout Muskegon Catholic
The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors raced out to an early lead on Friday and defeated rival Muskegon Catholic 53-14. WMC led 11-2 after one quarter and extended it to 28-10 at the half. Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the third quarter as WM Christian had an...
Muskegon Catholic nips Western Michigan Christian in rivalry game
Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian renewed their fierce rivalry on the basketball court on Friday night. The rivals, who have competed against one another in several different leagues now find themselves doing battle as independents. On Friday, Chase Willer found himself wide open on an inbounds play with 33...
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West
The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County
– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
Holland Christian makes its free throws late, takes down Spring Lake in girls hoops
The Spring Lake girls basketball team nearly rallied for an OK Conference-Blue victory on Friday evening. The Lakers made a run in the second half, but fell to Holland Christian, 44-39. The Lakers trailed 18-9 after the first quarter, but cut the deficit to six points by halftime. The defense...
Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win
Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
Sluggish second half costs Newaygo girls against Morley-Stanwood
The Newaygo Lions girls basketball team dropped a 63-33 Central State Activities Association contest to the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks on Friday. The Mohawks held a 16-15 lead after the first eight minutes of play and extended their lead to 30-23 by the half. Morley-Stanwood broke the game open with a 17-7...
Mona Shores girls cruise past Grand Rapids Union
The Mona Shores girls basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Friday to stay perfect in the OK Green. The Sailors topped Union, 45-22. Mona Shores jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first half and didn’t look back. The Sailors outscored the Red Hawks 14-7 in...
Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming
The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
Montague boys post bowling victory over WM Christian
The Montague boys bowling team cruised past Western Michigan Christian at Northway Lanes on Thursday evening. The Wildcats won the Baker games and regular play to claim the victory, 24-6. Bryson Belinger led the pack with games of 191 and 155 while Carson Johnston added a 137 and 148. Chris...
Walkerville gets first win, takes down Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
The Walkerville Wildcat boys’ basketball team notched their first win of the season on Thursday evening with a 62-42 West Michigan D League win over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy. Walkerville jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first eight minutes of action. The Wildcats built on that lead...
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart over Holton in hoops action
Holton’s girls basketball team traveled to Hart for Friday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division matchup and gave the Pirates all they could handle in the first half. The Pirates pulled away in the second half and rolled to their third straight win, 63-36. The Pirates contributed to...
Kent City girls stretch winning streak to eight with rout of Tri-County
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team is on an eight-game winning streak after romping past the Howard City Tri-County Vikings on Friday, 69-18. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association. The game was never in doubt as Kent City raced out to a 36-4 lead...
Weirich, Hovey combine for 51 points in Hart win over Mason County Central
Round 1 in the battle between the two West Michigan Conference Rivers Division heavyweights went to the Hart Pirates on Thursday night in Scottville. After racing out to a big lead against Mason County Central, the Pirates found themselves in the kind of tight contest expected in a game pitting a pair of undefeated teams against each other.
Ashbaugh scores 20 to lead Grant girls past White Cloud
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team fought off a pesky White Cloud Indians team on Friday, surviving with a 44-32 win. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association at White Cloud. Neither team mustered up much offense in the opening eight minutes which saw White Cloud hold...
Whitehall pours it on early, knocks off Oakridge, 68-46
The visiting Whitehall Vikings wasted no time gaining the upper hand on the Oakridge Eagles on Thursday night by a score of 68-46. The Vikings raced out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and extended it to 35-16 at the half. Whitehall outscored Oakridge 36-30 in the second half.
Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits
The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
Slow start costly for Mona Shores in loss to Grand Rapids Union
The host Mona Shores Sailors had a rough start to Friday night’s game against Grand Rapids Union. The Sailors fell behind by 15 points in the first half and could not recover in a 65-54 loss. Union grabbed a 24-11 lead after the first quarter. In the second half,...
