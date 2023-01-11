Officials at a high school in Maryland say they are currently investigating the origins of a video making its rounds on social media this week that depicts a student verbally bullying and threatening a classmate with special needs. The video, which is about a minute long and packed with a slew of racial slurs and profanity-laced outbursts, was airdropped to several students and staff at Severna Park High School, in Severna Park, Md. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s principal. Later that day, the principal sent a letter to parents, which has only fanned the flames for many critics.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO