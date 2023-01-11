Read full article on original website
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Mother, daughter who were Fulton County election workers awarded presidential medal
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has decided to turn the violent uprising that took over the nation's Capitol into a day of recognition. Friday marks two years since the historic insurrection hit the Capitol's steps. Those all around the nation felt its impact, including two Fulton County election workers who will be recognized at the event.
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally
Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park
The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash at age 39
A Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles late Wednesday night, the state's governor announced. State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was 39. "I am in shock," House Speaker Matt Ritter said in a statement Thursday. "Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by...
'I'm going to put you in an electric chair': Video of a Maryland H.S. student bullying a special needs classmate sparks outrage
Officials at a high school in Maryland say they are currently investigating the origins of a video making its rounds on social media this week that depicts a student verbally bullying and threatening a classmate with special needs. The video, which is about a minute long and packed with a slew of racial slurs and profanity-laced outbursts, was airdropped to several students and staff at Severna Park High School, in Severna Park, Md. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s principal. Later that day, the principal sent a letter to parents, which has only fanned the flames for many critics.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
Virginia lawmaker wants to increase juror pay to $100 a day
NORFOLK, Va. — While jury duty is not often enjoyable, one Virginia senator said he wants to make it more affordable. State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) filed Senate Bill 789, which would increase the pay for all Virginia jurors to $100 a day. Currently, jurors make $30 a day....
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to date
The claim made by Sicknick's family that Trump is responsible for his son's death in a car accident is the most severe charge made to date. The claim made by Brian Sicknick's family, an officer who died after responding to the January 6 insurrection, that former President Donald Trump is responsible for his son's death is the most severe charge made to date.
Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Ohio groups oppose U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t decided whether it'll take up Ohio’s redistricting case, but voting rights advocates have submitted statements against the lawsuit.
