A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Post Register
Flyers spoil Ovechkin's 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons. Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike...
Post Register
Point's two goals spark Lightning to 4-2 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won seven of their last nine and improved to 26-2-1 when scoring at least three goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had allowed three or more goals in four straight games, had 23 saves.
Post Register
Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night. Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third.
Post Register
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
Post Register
Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid
DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his...
Post Register
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period.
Post Register
Grzelcyk scores late as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3
BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:16 left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its...
Post Register
Andersen withstands blunder as Hurricanes top Penguins 2-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made sure one mistake didn’t lead to any other problems for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Andersen stopped 34 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.
Post Register
Goals by Zuccarello, Gaudreau help Wild top skidding Coyotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Freddy Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild held off the reeling Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night. Kirill Kaprizov nearly had a milestone goal and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota, playing its...
Post Register
Okposo's shorthanded goal leads Sabres over Predators 5-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Post Register
Young scores 29, Murray 27 as Hawks beat Raptors 114-103
TORONTO (AP) — Trae Young scored 29 points, Dejounte Murray had 27 and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed in a 114-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. “We just want to continue to grow and get better, game by game,” Young said. “It’s not going to be great every night, but we’ll definitely have nights like tonight where we can control the game and take over when we need to.”
Post Register
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
Post Register
Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.
