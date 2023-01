ATLANTA (AP) — Nike Sibande came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points and grab six rebounds to help Pittsburgh hold off Georgia Tech 71-60 on Saturday. Sibande has scored in double figures off the Panthers' bench in three of their last four games, including a 16-point effort in a 68-65 win over No. 11 Virginia.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO