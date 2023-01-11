ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon

Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Post Register

Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns

Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors missing their 'Splash Brother-In-Law' Damion Lee

A member of the Golden State Warriors is second in the league in three-point shooting — and it's not Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, who is marred to Curry's sister Sydel, left the Warriors for the Suns this offseason. He is thriving in his new home, shooting 46.8 percent from distance on 3.7 assists per game. Perhaps more impressive than being the second-most accurate shooter in the league is being the most accurate three-point shooter in the Curry family.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Warriors have hit rock bottom but there's time to recover

SAN FRANCISCO – In a season with an ever-expanding portfolio of abysmal performances, it was on a damp Tuesday night that the Warriors stumbled into the abyss. All things considered, this 125-113 loss to the threadbare remnants of the reeling Phoenix Suns feels like rock bottom not only for this wildly uneven season but perhaps for all of Steve Kerr’s eight-plus-year run as head coach.
PHOENIX, AZ

