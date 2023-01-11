Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors
Could the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors make a LeBron James trade?
Depleted Suns Shock Warriors in Huge Road Win
The Phoenix Suns surprised nearly everybody in their win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
Steph Curry's Current Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry remains listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game.
Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns
Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
Steve Kerr compares Steve Nash to Stephen Curry - "Whatever needs to be done, they're going to figure out a way to do it"
Upon witnessing Steph's evolution, Kerr realized he once saw that in Nash years ago
Steve Kerr gives his honest grade for Warriors after first half
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to reflect on the first half of the season and give an honest assessment of his squad.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000.
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
Warriors missing their 'Splash Brother-In-Law' Damion Lee
A member of the Golden State Warriors is second in the league in three-point shooting — and it's not Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, who is marred to Curry's sister Sydel, left the Warriors for the Suns this offseason. He is thriving in his new home, shooting 46.8 percent from distance on 3.7 assists per game. Perhaps more impressive than being the second-most accurate shooter in the league is being the most accurate three-point shooter in the Curry family.
Warriors have hit rock bottom but there's time to recover
SAN FRANCISCO – In a season with an ever-expanding portfolio of abysmal performances, it was on a damp Tuesday night that the Warriors stumbled into the abyss. All things considered, this 125-113 loss to the threadbare remnants of the reeling Phoenix Suns feels like rock bottom not only for this wildly uneven season but perhaps for all of Steve Kerr’s eight-plus-year run as head coach.
