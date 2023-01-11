ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
Police Body Cam Footage Shows L.A. Teacher Who Died After Being Tased Multiple Times

The death of Keenan Anderson, 31, is causing an outcry among activists and his family after the Black high school teacher’s fatal interaction with the Los Angeles Police Department. On Jan. 3, LAPD used a taser on Anderson during the aftermath of a traffic accident, which later resulted in his death from a reported heart attack.

