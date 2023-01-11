ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Dog left abandoned in crate near Humane Society of Tampa Bay

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said someone abandoned a dog in a crate and left him on the side of the road.

A Good Samaritan discovered the dog on North Howard Avenue near West Dewey Street. The location is within walking distance from the humane society and the animal hospital.

"The crate was locked. There was no note and he was just inside, just alone with a blanket," said Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Blessinger said shelter officials nicknamed the dog "Benny." He is under medical observation at the animal hospital.

"When he came in, he was very thirsty, really hungry, definitely underweight. He just wasn’t feeling good. We are still doing tests to figure out exactly what was wrong. He is starting to get a little better, starting to eat now, but it took a while," said Blessinger.

Shelter officials said in 2022 they saw more than 5,000 owner surrenders.

"It’s gone up. We normally attribute that to the economy. Unfortunately, when things get a lot more expensive, it becomes a lot more expensive to keep your pets," said Blessinger.

Shelter officials said dumping pets is illegal. If a pet owner can no longer afford their pet, surrender them to the shelter or find another loving home.

"You can’t abandon your animal. It’s also neglect because you’re locking them in a crate, outdoors in the elements and just leaving them, so it’s absolutely illegal," said Blessinger.

Tampa Police said the person responsible could face animal cruelty charges. Blessinger said surrendering your pets at the shelter is quick and free.

"Come in and surrender your pets. If you can no longer have them, we understand that and that happens for a variety of reasons so we accept them, bring them in and it’s easy. It’s pretty quick and we can then find them good and happy homes," said Blessinger.

Shelter officials said Benny will likely go to a foster family once he feels better, so he may gain weight. After he feels better, he may be available for adoption.

Comments / 6

Sha Mar
3d ago

I hope sweet Benny finds a forever or foster home soon. Benny is a handsome boy. 🙏🐾❤️

who dash
3d ago

👏👏👏👏poor baby someone will care hope its soon my pup didn't like a crate at all I get it.😩😥😪😇🥰

Comments / 0

Community Policy