Artemi Panarin pushes Rangers past Wild in shootout

Artemi Panarin scored in the third round of a shootout as the New York Rangers rallied for a 4-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Filip Chytil scored the tying goal off a chaotic sequence with 6:25 remaining in regulation and the Rangers earned their 12th win in the past 16 games (12-2-2) when Panarin lifted a backhander over goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Kappo Kakko scored in the first round of the shootout and New York goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau in the final two rounds of the shootout after Mats Zuccarello scored.

After Zuccarello snapped a 2-2 tie 4:33 into the third by getting a fluky bounce, the Rangers constantly charged the net.

Defenseman Adam Fox made a move at the left doorstep that forced Fleury to vacate the crease. Fox moved the puck into the scrum at the crease and Chytil chipped the puck off Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba’s skates before Fleury could get back in time to clear the puck.

K’Andre Miller and Fox scored second-period goals for the Rangers, who survived getting 29 shots blocked.

Defenseman Jon Merrill and Kaprizov scored in the first period as the Wild lost their third straight (0-1-2).

Fleury made 40 saves and helped Minnesota get to overtime after allowing Chytil’s tying goal.

Shesterkin made 29 saves.

After killing off two early New York power plays, the Wild scored twice in the final 7:24 of the first.

Merrill snapped a shot from the left circle that banked off the right post with 7:24 remaining, and Kaprizov finished off a rush with 2:17 left by releasing a shot from the right circle that sailed over Shesterkin’s glove before New York defenseman Jacob Trouba could defend the play.

Miller halved the deficit 2:37 into the second when he finished off a breakaway after Jimmy Vesey poked the puck away from Matt Boldy in Minnesota’s offensive zone. Fox forged a 2-2 tie with 4:10 left when he finished off a two-on-one with Vincent Trocheck with a blast from the left wing that caromed off Fleury’s right arm.

Zuccarello gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead when his wrist shot from the left circle clanged off Shesterkin’s glove and into the net.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: