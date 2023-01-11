Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Local representatives want Indiana to be prepared for legalized marijuana
South Bend. Ind. — Local state lawmakers want to be prepared in case marijuana becomes legal in Indiana. Several Republican state representatives are pushing for regulations to pass this year and they are saying this is an urgent issue. Representative Jake Teshka told WSBT this bill is all about...
22 WSBT
Optimism, cross-party friction mark first day of Democratic control in Lansing since 1980s
LANSING, Mich. — With the slam of a gavel, a new era in Lansing begins. The Michigan Legislature kicked off its 102nd term Wednesday, the first term in which Democrats hold power over both chambers since the early 1980s. While Democrats last held power in the House just over...
22 WSBT
WMU education expert reacts to new report ranking Michigan low for 4th grade reading
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to a new report, Michigan ranks in the bottom 10 U.S. states for fourth grade reading. The report details Michigan fell in the ranks in 2022, and the numbers are expected to remain the same in the coming years for underserved students with low-income backgrounds if significant changes are not implemented.
