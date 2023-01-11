Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station snaps losing skid with victory over Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boy’s basketball team used a strong second quarter to power their way over Brenham 61-50 at Cougar Gym Friday night. The victory snapped a three losing streak. The Cougars improve to 17-10 while the Cubs fall to 12-12.
KBTX.com
Bryan boys fall to Harker Heights
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to Harker Heights 79-45 Friday night at Viking Gym. The Vikings fall to 16-9 and 2-2 in district play. The Knights jumped out to a 19-2 lead thanks to their fullcourt press and didn’t look back. The Vikings...
KBTX.com
Sajdoková Wins High Jump, Aggies Take Home Six Victories at Arkansas Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Bára Sajdoková set the tone early for the Aggies, as the men’s and women’s teams combined for six victories at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday. Sajdoková started the day strong for the Aggies, winning the women’s...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Athletics and the Mays Business School kicks off AmplifyOne course
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2021 Texas A&M Athletics and the Mays Business school announced their partnership for “AmplifyU”, a program to provide a business education to student-athletes. This week AmplifyU began it’s second AmplifyOne course taught by sports attorney and sports business consultant Alex Sinatra. “AmplifyOne...
KBTX.com
Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s cheer team is heading to the UIL State Championships for the first time in program history. Prelims are Friday and the finals are Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center. “Our goal is to set a future standard for ourselves for future...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball hosts Mississippi State Sunday for black out game
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 12th Man is encouraged to wear black on Sunday as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team debuts its black uniforms against Mississippi State inside Reed Arena at 2 p.m. The Power of the 12th Man. The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) are only allowing...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Plant dormancy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We know sleep is important for humans. Plants also need rest. “Particularly those woody plants that are deciduous, they need their rest,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife. “They go dormant and the way that they get their rest is actually through cold.”
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
KBTX.com
Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 62-50 Thursday night at Reed Arena. It was the 6th straight loss for Joni Taylor and her Aggie women’s basketball team. Texas A&M got double figure scoring from Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each tossed in 12.
KBTX.com
Aggies remain perfect in SEC play after upsetting No. 20 Missouri 82-64
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (11-5, 3-0) picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season following an 82-64 win over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies built an 18 point halftime (43-25) thanks to 6 three...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
KBTX.com
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
KBTX.com
Brigadier General Joe Ramirez honored at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brigadier General Joe Ramirez was honored Friday night during an event at Miramont Country Club called Brave Heart: Tribute to BG Joe Ramirez. The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum. BG Ramirez, a 31-year military veteran, and Texas A&M graduate calls the Bryan-College Station...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M AgriLife honors Jason Ellis with Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Forest Service District Forester Jason Ellis has been awarded the 2022 Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence for Public Service in Forestry. This is the highest employee award given by Texas A&M AgriLife. Ellis has worked at Texas A&M Forest Service for 20 years....
KBTX.com
Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, announced Thursday afternoon. Stewart established himself as one of the top receivers in the SEC, also writing his name among A&M’s freshman records in his debut season.
KBTX.com
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
KBTX.com
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
KBTX.com
Bank of Brenham breaks ground on new Bank of B/CS flagship location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bank of B/CS and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking event Wednesday for its new state-of-the-art location in Bryan. The new two-story facility will be located at 869 North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan right off the Highway 6 feeder road between Boonville Drive and Briarcrest Drive and should be open before the end of the year.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: January 12, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Unfinished Business: Buffalo contractor under investigation maintains his innocence
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County contractor under investigation for taking thousands of dollars from an Oakwood family and not completing the work is speaking out to clear his name. Luis Carrillo, owner of L.C. Custom Homes in Buffalo was hired by Mark and Jeanie Haas in September 2021...
