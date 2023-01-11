ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan boys fall to Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to Harker Heights 79-45 Friday night at Viking Gym. The Vikings fall to 16-9 and 2-2 in district play. The Knights jumped out to a 19-2 lead thanks to their fullcourt press and didn’t look back. The Vikings...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Plant dormancy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We know sleep is important for humans. Plants also need rest. “Particularly those woody plants that are deciduous, they need their rest,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife. “They go dormant and the way that they get their rest is actually through cold.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 62-50 Thursday night at Reed Arena. It was the 6th straight loss for Joni Taylor and her Aggie women’s basketball team. Texas A&M got double figure scoring from Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each tossed in 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
KBTX.com

Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, announced Thursday afternoon. Stewart established himself as one of the top receivers in the SEC, also writing his name among A&M’s freshman records in his debut season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
WASHINGTON, TX
KBTX.com

Bank of Brenham breaks ground on new Bank of B/CS flagship location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bank of B/CS and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking event Wednesday for its new state-of-the-art location in Bryan. The new two-story facility will be located at 869 North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan right off the Highway 6 feeder road between Boonville Drive and Briarcrest Drive and should be open before the end of the year.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card: January 12, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

