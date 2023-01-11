ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma D’Arcy: Award nomination ‘implies space for trans actors is getting bigger’

By Mike Bedigan
 4 days ago

Emma D’Arcy says their Golden Globe nomination “implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger”.

D’Arcy, who was nominated for best television actress at the 80th annual awards, said being at the annual ceremony was “surreal” but that they felt very “privileged”.

British and Irish stars joined big Hollywood names from the big and small screens flocked back to the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening for the occasion.

Last year’s show was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

The organisation subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

D’Arcy earned their first Golden Globe nomination for best television actress – Drama Series for their portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO hit series House Of The Dragon.

“I mean, it’s kind of a surreal thing, right?” they said, speaking to E! on the event’s red carpet.

“Because when I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry… it wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending.

“Weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for that dress at the Golden Globes , which is like beautifully ironic.”

They continued: “I think the most important thing is that for me, it implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger.

“So I feel, like, very privileged.”

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy included Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness, and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The son of Banshees star Brendan Gleeson , Domhnall Gleeson, said that his family dinner table is “a fun place to be” as he exchanges insights into his work with his mother and father.

Speaking to E! on the event’s red carpet about whether the family “critiqued” each others’ work, he said: “Critique might be a bit harsh.

“No, it’s a very supportive family and very artistic and my mum has got nothing to do with the industry but she’s got incredible insight into everything.

“So yeah, the dinner table is a fun place to be, and yeah, we’re all kind of open with each other about our work.”

Brendan Gleeson is nominated for the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in British-Irish director Martin McDonagh’s film.

Elsewhere on the carpet Daisy Edgar Jones told E! that she was a big fan of all eras of Taylor Swift’s work, and is currently “loving her new stuff”.

Both Edgar Jones and Swift were nominated at the 80th Golden Globes awards, with Swift set to take on fellow pop megastars Lady Gaga and Rihanna for best original song.

Swift picked up the nod for her song Carolina for the film Where The Crawdads Sing, which starred Edgar Jones.

“I personally love Carolina which she did for us”, the actress said, speaking to E! on the event’s red carpet.

“I love every era but quite recently I’ve been loving her new stuff for sure, it’s amazing.”

The Independent

