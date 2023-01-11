ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen. Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View. Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital. MPD responded to an aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they were advised that a victim was dropped off at the local hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD

UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly double shooting in east Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avnue. and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tourist recounts being robbed by fake police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing new details are emerging about the carjacking at an East Memphis hotel arranged by a group of men posing as police officers. One of the victims described it as one of the scariest moments of his life. “I’m never going back to Memphis,” he said. The New York man never thought […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to take trash, blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of striking two sisters with car at Cordova bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police said she was involved in a hit-and-run at a Cordova bar last weekend. According to police, Angel Moore is responsible for striking two sisters with her car last Sunday at Mugshots Bar and Grill on Germantown Parkway. Police say Moore got into […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy