actionnews5.com
Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen. Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View. Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital. MPD responded to an aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they were advised that a victim was dropped off at the local hospital...
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD
UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
Deadly double shooting in east Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avnue. and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time. This […]
Suspects wanted for stealing Infiniti in Cordova, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are wanted for breaking into an Infiniti and driving off within a couple of seconds. On Jan. 13 at approximately 5:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to an auto theft on Lindstrom Drive, off Oak Springs Drive. Surveillance footage captured two people exiting a white...
localmemphis.com
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
South Memphis residents say trash pileup causes rodents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of scattered trash litter one street in the South Memphis community. Residents there said they’ve reached out multiple times for solutions, but the trash still remains in the 600 block of Jennette Place. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she’s lived near...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
Two people killed in East Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in East Memphis Saturday morning. At approximately 3:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Titus Road, and East Mallory Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people on the ground shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at...
MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
Tourist recounts being robbed by fake police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing new details are emerging about the carjacking at an East Memphis hotel arranged by a group of men posing as police officers. One of the victims described it as one of the scariest moments of his life. “I’m never going back to Memphis,” he said. The New York man never thought […]
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
Where to take trash, blight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
Woman accused of striking two sisters with car at Cordova bar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police said she was involved in a hit-and-run at a Cordova bar last weekend. According to police, Angel Moore is responsible for striking two sisters with her car last Sunday at Mugshots Bar and Grill on Germantown Parkway. Police say Moore got into […]
MPD warning public after carjackers posing as police officers steal car at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police sent out a public safety announcement Thursday morning after carjackers posing as MPD officers stole a car from someone at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Hilton Hotel near Poplar Avenue...
