Hawaiʻi’s first two community-owned solar projects coming to Molokaʻi
Hawaiian Electric and Ho‘āhu Energy Cooperative Molokaʻi are moving ahead with the state’s first two community-owned and -designed solar plus battery projects. These projects could meet over 20% of Molokai’s energy needs and serve an estimated 1,500 households on the island. The Ho‘āhu Community-Based Renewable Energy Projects, Pālā‘au Solar and Kualapu‘u Solar, will be the first on the island to offer the shared solar program (also known as community-based renewable energy or CBRE) to help lower the electric bills of customers on Molokai who are unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar.
Patrick McCall appointed director of Parks; Shane Dudoit as deputy director
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the County’s largest department with over 400 employees. Patrick McCall, a former middle schools athletics coordinator for Kamehameha Schools Maui and athletic director and dean of students for St. Anthony...
Snorkeler rescued in Nāpili; 3 people aboard capsized Jet Ski at Kanahā brought to safety
County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell. In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was...
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
