easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A

According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Rains ISD Goes To Four-Day Week

Rains ISD voted to go to a four-day instructional week beginning in the fall of 2023. Alba-Golden ISD trustees voted for the exact schedule earlier this week.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday

The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community. The featured speaker will be Cameron Young, a graduate and former football standout at Sulphur Springs High School. The event is free and open to everyone. Any money raised will go toward scholarships.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Friday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team owns first place. A spectator was escorted from Rupp Arena during the first half of Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that said “Please go to Texas,” referring to speculation about Wildcats coach John Calipari being a candidate to coach the Longhorns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
101.5 KNUE

No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday. 73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said. According to DPS, a preliminary report states […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Inmates Make A Clean Escape

The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08

The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
PARIS, TX
cbs19.tv

Four Tyler city parks get vandalized

The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 12)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Bonham Thursday afternoon at 12:40. Someone stole a U-HAUL box van from the business last Saturday, and they realized it was missing on Thursday.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $10,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Rodney Lawrence Johnson. Titus County Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rodney Lawrence Johnson of Mt. Pleasant...

