Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
Rains ISD Goes To Four-Day Week
Rains ISD voted to go to a four-day instructional week beginning in the fall of 2023. Alba-Golden ISD trustees voted for the exact schedule earlier this week.
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community. The featured speaker will be Cameron Young, a graduate and former football standout at Sulphur Springs High School. The event is free and open to everyone. Any money raised will go toward scholarships.
Friday’s Sports
Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team owns first place. A spectator was escorted from Rupp Arena during the first half of Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that said “Please go to Texas,” referring to speculation about Wildcats coach John Calipari being a candidate to coach the Longhorns.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday. 73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said. According to DPS, a preliminary report states […]
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
Traffic reopened after major crash at Highway 155 and Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police. Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route. […]
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 12)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Bonham Thursday afternoon at 12:40. Someone stole a U-HAUL box van from the business last Saturday, and they realized it was missing on Thursday.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
Titus County Jail Bookings
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $10,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Rodney Lawrence Johnson. Titus County Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rodney Lawrence Johnson of Mt. Pleasant...
