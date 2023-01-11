ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision

Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA

